5 Planter Bookends That Beautifully Showcase Both Your Houseplants and Favorite Reads
There's no wrong way to display your plant collection, but there are definitely more creative ways to show off your leafy babies. If you've only been placing your pots on your at-home office desk, coffee table, and nightstand, you might want to try a more unexpected placement, like in a planter or vase that doubles as a bookend. It's unique, interesting, and it's an especially innovative idea for anyone who lives in an apartment or smaller space. (Or perhaps those who have so many plants that they've run out of places to put them.)
- Ceramic Planter Bookend: Stak Editor Planter Bookend ($54, Etsy)
- Terracotta Planter Bookend: Vase Bookend Set ($39, Urban Outfitters)
- Personalized Planter Bookend: Solid Oak Personalized Bookend (from $40, Etsy)
- Single Bud Planter Bookend: Elsie Ceramic Bookends & Bud Vases ($215, Food52)
- Cube Planter Bookend: Cube Concrete Planter Bookend (from $33, Etsy)
Here, you can shop five different botanical bookends to fit a variety of home decor styles. Some are meant for small houseplants, others hold a single stem, and another is best for succulents, so you can find a bookend that's ideal for the plant that you want to present. Any one of these choices would be an excellent addition to your own bookcase, as well as a great housewarming gift for a friend who loves a good book.
Related Items
Ceramic Planter Bookend
This planter is excellent for a smaller houseplant. It features a 4-inch insert that sits a little above the bottom of the bookend, which allows water to drain away from roots and eliminates the need for a saucer. It's made of earthenware clay and measures 6.5 X 6 X 6.5 inches. This planter comes in glossy white, lightly freckled with black specks, as well as charcoal and light gray. The Etsy shop Stak Ceramics has a perfect 5-star rating from more than 6,000 sales, with one 5-star buyer raving, "Gorgeous planter! Looks amazing on my bookshelf."
Buy It: Stak Editor Planter Bookend ($54, Etsy)
Terracotta Planter Bookend
If you're into dried flowers, these vivid bookends are exactly what you need. The terracotta pair measures 7 X 4.75 X 7 inches and will add a rustic touch to your space. The bookends would also work well to hold a small bouquet of flowers. One pleased purchaser, who gave the planters a 5-star rating, writes, "These bookends matched my aesthetic perfectly and I love their use as a vase as well."
Buy It: Vase Bookend Set ($39, Urban Outfitters)
Personalized Bookend Planter
This oak bookend makes an excellent gift because you can customize it with any message you'd like. Measuring 7 X 5 X 8 inches, this simple bookend features a small glass vase intended for a single stem or a few thin stems of flowers or greenery. You can be sure you'll love your purchase because the Etsy shop Mij Moj Design has a 5-star rating from nearly 22,000 sales. "This bookend is absolutely beautiful. The wood is high-quality and the engraving is perfect," writes one buyer, who gives their purchase five stars.
Buy It: Solid Oak Personalized Bookend (from $40, Etsy)
Single Bud Planter Bookend
For an investment piece, check out this elegant pair. The cream-color, textured bookends are made of ceramic and measure 3.5 X 3 X 5 inches. A single stem or a dried flower, especially one in a bright shade, would look beautiful in each of these planters.
Buy It: Elsie Ceramic Bookends & Bud Vases ($215, Food52)
Cube Planter Bookend
Your succulents are a perfect fit for this bookend. (Note that they're sold as singles.) Each planter measures 4 X 4 X 4 inches, has a drainage hole, and comes in 12 colors. You Concrete Me Shop, the maker of this bookend, has a 5-star rating with more than 12,300 sales. One buyer gives the bookend a 5-star rating and writes, "I loved my book ends so much I bought another set as a gift for my sister-in-law."
Buy It: Cube Concrete Planter Bookend (from $33, Etsy)