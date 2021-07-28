There's no wrong way to display your plant collection, but there are definitely more creative ways to show off your leafy babies. If you've only been placing your pots on your at-home office desk, coffee table, and nightstand, you might want to try a more unexpected placement, like in a planter or vase that doubles as a bookend. It's unique, interesting, and it's an especially innovative idea for anyone who lives in an apartment or smaller space. (Or perhaps those who have so many plants that they've run out of places to put them.)