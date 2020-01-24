Bouquets of roses might be among the most common gifts for Valentine's Day, but if you want to really impress your loved one this year, pink succulents are the way to go. Like heart-shape houseplants, they'll always evoke a memory of the holiday (and you!), but your valentine can enjoy a living plant far longer than a short-lived bouquet. If you want, you could also combine a few Valentine's Day colors and give a combination of pink and red succulents. Here are a few different varieties you can order that will leave the recipient tickled pink. Each one only needs water every few weeks, and for most, keeping them in bright sun will make their rosy color more pronounced.

1. Anacampseros telephiastrum 'Variegata'

Its name doesn’t exactly roll off the tongue, but this succulent is so beautiful that it’s worth the extra effort. Anacampseros telephiastrum ‘Variegata’ (also called ‘Sunrise’) has a deep pink color that fades to lime green near the top of the plant and at the center of some of the leaves. It stays small, usually reaching just three or four inches tall, though sometimes it’ll stretch a little taller with thin stems that produce pale pink flowers.

2. Pink Moonstones Pachyphytum

It's easy to see how Pachyphytum oviferum ‘Pink Moonstones’ got its name. Each leaf looks like a smooth, rounded pale gray stone blushed with a soft pink. It's romantic enough for a Valentine’s Day gift but can also make an exciting addition to your indoor garden at any time of year. This succulent will stay compact (usually only four inches tall), making it a great desk companion.

3. Crassula 'Calico Kitten'

Ready to feel the love? Crassula pellucida subsp. marginalis ‘Variegata’ (but you can just call it ‘Calico Kitten’) has pink-tinged, heart-shape leaves that were made for Valentine’s Day. It’ll only grow about six inches tall, but it has trailing stems that are great for adding a romantic element to a hanging basket or a container garden. ‘Calico Kitten’ can also produce tiny white flowers in the center of each cluster of leaves.

4. Echeveria 'Perle von Nurnberg'

Another pale pink succulent, Echeveria ‘Perle von Nurnberg’ is a variety of a super-popular succulent species. While it will look cute as a houseplant for Valentine's Day, it would do best if planted outside in a rock garden or container once the weather warms up in spring. It can eventually reach about eight inches tall and may produce tiny clusters of pink flowers in summer.

5. Kalanchoe 'Pink Butterflies'

Also known as 'Pink Mother of Thousands,' Kalanchoe ‘Pink Butterflies’ is a dramatic succulent with fleshy, spotted green leaves tinged with pink. Along the edges of each leaf, this plant produces tiny pink rosettes that look like resting butterflies. Unlike smaller succulents, ‘Pink Butterflies’ can grow a foot or more tall so be sure to give it plenty of space.

