Also called nerve plant, mosaic plant (Fittonia albivenis) is a trailing plant with deeply veined leaves. Those veins can be white or deep pink, which makes each leaf look like a mosaic or stained-glass window. This plant will thrive in indoor containers, and because it stays small, it's especially good for terrariums.

Size: Usually under 6 inches

Light: Indirect light (avoid direct light, which can make the leaves crisp up).

Watering: Mosaic plant grows best in moist soil, so water it when the surface of the soil is just barely dry.

Buy It: Pink Nerve Plants, $14.95, Woodies Garden Goods