'Grace N' Grit' Roses Have Gorgeous Pink Ombre Blooms—And They're Hardy, Too!

A few summers ago, ‘Vanilla Strawberry’ hydrangeas exploded in popularity. They’re a favorite of Better Homes & Gardens readers, and many of you have been drawn to include them in your yard thanks to their yummy name and gorgeous pink and white flowers. But if you’re more of a rose person than a hydrangea fan, you’ll want to plant ‘Grace N’ Grit’ roses in your garden this year. Like ‘Vanilla Strawberry’ hydrangeas, the blooms are a beautiful blush pink around the edges that fades to white in the center, giving every flower an ombre effect. Even the buds are white with pink stripes before they open!

Image zoom Courtesy of Monrovia

‘Grace N’ Grit’ roses are hardy in USDA Zones 4-9, which includes the majority of the country. In addition to freezing winters, they can also take the heat in the summer. This variety is disease-resistant too, so common rose problems like black spot and powdery mildew are less likely to spoil your blooms. When they’re mature, each plant will reach about 5 feet tall and 4 feet wide, making them a beautiful choice for the center of a garden bed, border, or even growing in containers.

Buy It: 'Grace N'Grit' Pink BiColor Shrub Rose, $125.00, Monrovia

Like all roses, ‘Grace N’ Grit’ need full sun to thrive, so plant them in a spot that will get at least six hours direct sun every day. Though they can tolerate some dry conditions, they’ll perform best if they’re watered deeply at least once a week. A good rainstorm will do most of the work for you, but if your area is going through a dry spell, you might have to give them a little extra with your hose.

Image zoom Courtesy of Monrovia

And aside from looking beautiful on the bush and in bouquets, ‘Grace N’ Grit’s’ bicolor blooms are special in another way. This shrub rose is self-cleaning, which means that once the flowers are finished blooming, they’ll fall off on their own and don’t need deadheading or pruning to rebloom. Usually, the plant will start flowering in the summer, and continue through the fall without much work on your part!

Plant in rich, well-drained soil, and fertilize in the spring before the plant starts putting out new growth. Another dose of fertilizer in the middle of spring will help produce plenty of stunning flowers. You can also help promote new growth by pruning in late winter or early spring after the last frost.

‘Grace N’ Grit’ completely lives up to its name, and if you plant it in your garden this year, it’ll quickly become one of your favorites. Don’t be surprised if you have neighbors stopping and asking you for the name of the rose bush with pink ombre blooms!