Pineapples have been popular as decor for a few years now; if you browse any home store, you’ll see this trendy fruit used in prints, sculptures, fabrics, you name it. And if you’ve fallen in love with the pineapple trend, you can take it one step further by growing your very own pineapple plant indoors. Recently, Bloomscape added this adorable tropical houseplant to their online store, and it was so popular that it sold out almost immediately. A type of bromeliad, this cute plant has long, spiny green leaves (like the top of a pineapple) with a tiny, edible fruit growing up from the center.

Image zoom Courtesy of Bloomscape

Bloomscape is planning to restock its pineapple plants in mid-August, but in the meantime, you can join the waitlist to get emailed as soon as they’re back in stock. If you don’t care about harvesting the fruit, The Home Depot has red ornamental pineapple plants in stock that they’ll ship right to your door. Compared to most pineapples you’re used to seeing, The Home Depot’s version grows a fruit that’s reddish-pink in color, but will still add tropical flair to your houseplant collection.

Pineapple plants are native to South America, but with the right conditions, you can grow one right in your living room. In order to produce fruit, any pineapple plant needs lots of sunlight, so if you try growing one yourself, make sure it’s in a spot where it’ll get at least six hours of direct sunlight every day (a south-facing window or sunroom would work well). Water when the soil is dry to the touch. Indoors, pineapple plants won’t grow much larger than 2 feet tall, but outdoors, they can reach up to 6 feet.

It’s also easy to start your own plant from the fruit that you buy at the grocery store. Just cut the top of the fruit off, an inch or two below the crown (where the leaves grow out of the top of the fruit). Plant in a pot with soil, and water from the top, into the center of the leaves. It’ll take about two years for the plant to reach maturity and produce fruit.

Image zoom Courtesy of Bloomscape

Though most indoor pineapple plants will produce edible fruit, don’t expect to grow your own constant supply of tiny pineapples. Each plant will only produce one fruit, but it’ll also produce tiny pups or offshoots that you can plant and grow into another houseplant. It’s definitely a slow way to grow the fruit, but once you start one, you’ll always have a sweet pineapple plant growing in your home.