These Gardening Gloves Are Beloved by Amazon Shoppers, and They Can Be Yours for 25% Off

With gardening season in full swing, it's the time to shop for new gardening tools and supplies. Sure, it's fun to pick out the prettiest annuals and perennials at the garden center, but before you plant them, it's also important to have a good pair of gardening gloves to protect your hands. And the best gloves for gardening available on Amazon, according to the nearly 8,600 shoppers who left a five-star rating, are the Pine Tree Tools Gardening Gloves. The gloves are currently $14, but Better Homes & Gardens readers can take 25% off through Sunday, May 23 by entering the code 25BHGGLOVES at checkout.