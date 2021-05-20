These Gardening Gloves Are Beloved by Amazon Shoppers, and They Can Be Yours for 25% Off
With gardening season in full swing, it's the time to shop for new gardening tools and supplies. Sure, it's fun to pick out the prettiest annuals and perennials at the garden center, but before you plant them, it's also important to have a good pair of gardening gloves to protect your hands. And the best gloves for gardening available on Amazon, according to the nearly 8,600 shoppers who left a five-star rating, are the Pine Tree Tools Gardening Gloves. The gloves are currently $14, but Better Homes & Gardens readers can take 25% off through Sunday, May 23 by entering the code 25BHGGLOVES at checkout.
Buy It: Pine Tree Tools Gardening Gloves, $11 with code 25BHGGLOVES (originally $14), Amazon
The top-rated unisex gloves are breathable and absorb sweat thanks to their bamboo fabric that keeps hands dry and cool, even during the summer. They were designed with “bare hand sensitivity” in mind, according to the brand, so they feel like a second skin during tasks that require a firm grip, like pulling up stubborn weeds, and are touchscreen-friendly, too. They’re suitable for everything from handling delicate flower bulbs to moving “a ton of paver stones,” as one shopper writes.
What really sets these Pine Tree Tools gloves apart is their snug fit, compared to the looser design of one-size-fits-all gardening gloves. That means they do a better job at preventing dirt from falling in and protecting your skin from cuts or blisters, while also giving you the dexterity needed to handle small seeds and plants.
“They fit!” a shopper writes. “Yes indeed, somebody has finally figured out that one size fits all just doesn't work for gloves. Actually, they fit like a second skin. You have an incredible ability to feel what's under the soil! They are comfortable! I've worn these for hours at a time without taking them off.”
But, if a fitted glove isn’t your style, simply order one size up or refer to the size chart to see which fit is best for you; they come in sizes S through XXL. And when shopping the Pine Tree Tools Gardening Gloves at Amazon, don't forget to enter the code 25BHGGLOVES at checkout to get a 25% discount.