5 New Mum Varieties to Make Your Garden a Showstopper

After a long, hot summer, my petunias, zinnias, and pretty much all my other annual flowers are officially fizzling out. Most of my perennials and shrubs have finished blooming, too. In short, there's not much floral color happening in my garden as the growing season winds down. And that's just about when showy fall mums appear at garden centers and grocery stores, ready to rejuvenate tired containers and faded flower beds with splashes of gold, white, lavender, bronze, yellow, orange, or red.

Every year, I look forward to when the new varieties of mums start popping up, and they're living up to my expectations yet again. Some of my favorite new mums offer larger flowers, bicolor blooms, and even cascading branches perfect for hanging baskets. Keep an eye out for these vibrant chrysanthemums, sure to brighten up your fall garden.