The Perfect Houseplant for Your Zodiac Sign, According to an Astrologer
Let astrology help determine which varieties you need in your life.
The next time you want to add a new houseplant to your collection, try consulting the stars! Some believe that your zodiac sign can give you helpful insights into your personality and character, and that the position of the stars and planets at the time of your birth can even help predict your future. It’s possible to apply that same analysis to other aspects of your life as well, such as decorating, choosing a cocktail, or even decluttering. I'm an Aquarius so out of curiosity, I asked astrologer Clarisse Monahan what to look for in my next leafy roommate. Turns out she had some spot-on tips for matching my sign with the perfect houseplant for my personality, along with suggestions for the other 11 signs.
Aries (March 21 to April 19), Zebra Plant
“Aries is known for its independent nature, so it needs a plant that is on the low maintenance side,” Monahan says. The zebra plant (also sometimes called zebra cactus or haworthia) is a bold succulent with white stripes on dark green foliage. It’ll draw attention right away in your home, but it’s also tough as nails and can tolerate some neglect. Grow zebra plant in bright light, and let the soil dry out a bit between waterings. It’ll stay less than 1 foot tall and wide, so feel free to plop it down on a windowsill and forget about it for a while.
Taurus (April 20 to May 20), Heart Leaf Philodendron
“A perfect pairing for Venus-ruled Taurus is the romantic heart leaf philodendron,” Monahan says. The planet Venus represents love and beauty, so a houseplant with heart-shape leaves is a good match for Taurus. It’s super easy to grow: Just find a spot with low to bright light, and water when the soil is dry to the touch. With lots of love and care, it can eventually turn your home into a jungle with trailing vines that may reach up to 8 feet.
Gemini (May 21 to June 20), English Ivy
English ivy is such a popular houseplant, you’ll have no trouble finding a twin with one just like yours. “These plants look great in hanging baskets, perfect for this air sign that likes things breezy,” Monahan says. Grow in a spot with medium or bright light, and keep the soil evenly moist, and eventually the vines can reach 6 feet or more.
Cancer (June 21 to July 22), Lucky Bamboo
Water sign Cancer makes a great match with a houseplant that grows in standing water: Lucky bamboo. “This is a power plant well known in feng shui to not only bring a peaceful and wise energy into your home, but also to attract luck, great health, and more love,” Monahan says. Grow in bright indirect light, and, if planted in water, change out the water every two weeks. You can also grow lucky bamboo in soil if you keep it consistently moist. Eventually, this houseplant can reach up to 3 feet tall.
Leo (July 23 to August 22), Amaryllis
“Leo is the royal sign of the zodiac and it needs a plant to match its regal status,” Monahan says. The huge, brilliant blooms of amaryllis certainly fit the bill. You might be used to seeing these plants around the holidays, sometimes even grown as just wax-coated bulbs, but if you plant a bulb in a pot with soil, you can grow it as a houseplant year-round. One of the best varieties to match with Leo is ‘Red Lion,’ which has gorgeous deep red flowers. Amaryllis can reach up to 2 feet tall; grow in bright light and water when the top inch of soil is dry.
Buy It: 'Red Lion' Amaryllis, $12.95, Amaryllis & Caladium Bulb Co.
Virgo (August 23 to September 22), Banana Plant
Banana plant isn’t the easiest houseplant to care for, but that’s what makes it a fit for Virgos. “Attention to detail and care is what Virgo does best, which makes the opulent (though fussy) banana plant a good match,” Monahan says. Usually grown outside for their produce, it’s possible to grow dwarf banana plants indoors to give your home a tropical touch (just don’t expect a harvest). Grow in bright, direct light, and water frequently; banana plants are especially thirsty when they’re actively growing. They can grow up to 6 feet tall indoors, while some varieties stay under 4 feet.
Libra (September 23 to October 22), String of Pearls
“Libra, the sign of the scales, needs balance and harmony at home,” Monahan says, so a hanging basket planted with string of pearls is a match for this air sign. If you really want to mimic the symbolism of this sign, try hanging two string of pearls near each other, and they’ll look just like Libra’s balanced scales. Hang in a spot with bright, indirect light and water when the top inch of soil is dry. Most plants will stay on the small side, but eventually, this succulent can stretch up to 3 feet.
Scorpio (October 23 to November 21), Snake Plant
Snake plants are practically indestructible, and they have strong, upright leaves that finish with a point. “The look and shape will be attractive to the Scorpio who likes things darker and with a bit of mystique,” Monahan says. Snake plants can tolerate a wide range of conditions, but they don’t like being overwatered. Err on the side of letting them dry out, and only water when the soil is completely dry. Growing up to 4 feet tall, snake plants will be happy in anything from low to bright light.
Buy It: Snake Plant, $37.00, The Sill
Sagittarius (November 22 to December 21), Baseball Plant
A type of succulent, baseball plants are a little like large round cacti, but without the spines. “The baseball plant can tolerate being left alone for a bit, so it suits the adventurous nature of the Archer who can be free to jet off to wherever they need to go at a moment’s notice,” Monahan says. Like all succulents, baseball plant can handle a bit of neglect as long as it has bright, indirect light. A mature plant will reach about 8 inches tall, and only needs watering once the soil is completely dry.
Capricorn (December 22 to January 19), Jade Plant
Jade plant may be a slow grower, but according to Monahan, “Capricorn is ruled by Saturn and excels in the virtues of patience.” If you give a jade plant the right care and time to grow, it can stretch up to 5 feet, but it’ll take years to get there, if not decades. Eventually though, this cute succulent will look just like a tiny tree. Grow in bright light, and water when the soil dries out.
Aquarius (January 20 to February 18), ZZ Plant
“This plant is perfect for the innovation-loving Aquarius,” Monahan says. ZZ plant is another drought-tolerant, super easy-care houseplant, and its glossy leaves can brighten up any room with modern style. If you want extra drama, try looking for raven ZZ, a newer variety with dark, almost black foliage. ZZ plants can grow up to 3 feet tall, and tolerate a range of lighting conditions from low to bright light. Water when the soil dries out (ZZ plants can several weeks between waterings).
Buy It: ZZ Plant, $44.00, The Sill
Pisces (February 19 to March 20), Jasmine
"Pisces is the dreamer of the zodiac, and it is also perhaps the sign most sensitive, empathic, and compassionate to the needs of others. This sensitivity can be draining on the tender Piscerian soul, so it needs something that calms," Monahan says. Keep a jasmine plant in your home, and its beautiful flowers and sweet smell will help make any room in your house a relaxing retreat. To grow jasmine indoors, place it in a sunny spot (a south-facing window is perfect), and keep the soil consistently moist. As a houseplant, jasmine will stay much smaller than it will in your garden, so expect it to grow up to 2 feet tall.
