The Perfect Houseplant for Your Zodiac Sign, According to an Astrologer

The next time you want to add a new houseplant to your collection, try consulting the stars! Some believe that your zodiac sign can give you helpful insights into your personality and character, and that the position of the stars and planets at the time of your birth can even help predict your future. It’s possible to apply that same analysis to other aspects of your life as well, such as decorating, choosing a cocktail, or even decluttering. I'm an Aquarius so out of curiosity, I asked astrologer Clarisse Monahan what to look for in my next leafy roommate. Turns out she had some spot-on tips for matching my sign with the perfect houseplant for my personality, along with suggestions for the other 11 signs.