Hilton Carter's New Plant Collection at Target Is Here to Help Your Home Thrive

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The plant enthusiast and interior stylist teamed up with Target for a limited-edition collection of live and faux greenery, planters, terrariums, and more.

Plants are widely known to bring joy to interiors, transplanting the calm of nature indoors and serving as striking pieces of living art. It's an effect well-known to plant and interior stylist Hilton Carter, whose houseplant collection encompasses more than 200 specimens. Now, Carter hopes to help others create their own plant-filled paradise with a new collection of greenery and accessories launching at Target on May 14.

hilton carter surrounded by plants Credit: Courtesy of Target

The collection of more than 65 products includes live and faux indoor houseplants, as well as planters, propagation vessels, terrariums, watering cans, and other tools you need to help your plants thrive. With prices ranging from $5 to $130, the limited-edition launch pairs sleek modern accessories with low-maintenance greenery, making it easy to create a design-forward plant display in any room. Carter designed the collection to suit a variety of spaces and skill levels, hoping to "make new and current plant parents excited to make their spaces lusher and more vibrant."

hilton carter x target plant collection Credit: Courtesy of Target

With options starting at just $5, the assortment of 10 live plants includes popular varieties like fiddle leaf fig, monstera deliciosa, snake plant, and more, with care instructions listed on an attached tag. "I picked them based on a few of my absolute favorites, having a variation in foliage size and shape and also a variation in care needed," Carter says. For those looking for a truly kill-proof option, the collection also boasts more than 20 faux plants with lush-looking foliage without the responsibility.

The launch aligns with an increased interest in plant care as people continue to seek out natural comforts during an uncertain time. "As people have spent more time at home over the past year, our guests are increasingly looking for ways to add more comfort and personality to their surroundings," says Jill Sando, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer for Target.

She notes that searches for plants on Target's website have jumped more than 300% over the last year. "We wanted to identify a partner who could bring something special to Target and deliver a collection that allows guests to easily and affordably refresh any room in their home. This partnership with Hilton Carter does just that while celebrating the arrival of spring with a renewed sense of optimism."