Word has traveled fast about giant hogweed, a toxic plant that can be mistaken for Queen Anne's lace, a related but harmless species that also grows wild across many areas of the United States. Aside from weedy plants, certain plants commonly grown in gardens and landscapes have poisonous chemicals in their leaves, berries, and stems. Here are a handful of dangerous plants to be aware of, especially if you have kids and pets around. Don't feel like you have to rip them all out, though. As long as you take a few precautions such as wearing gloves when handling them, you can continue to enjoy them in your garden.