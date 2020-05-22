These Stunning Succulents Look Almost Like Rain Drops

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

When you’re looking for a succulent that stands out from the crowd, you could search for an unusual shape (like these beautiful rose succulents) or an unexpected color (like these pink succulents). But you might not have thought to look for a lack of color: Clear succulents are almost completely see-through, and they look like living droplets of rain or polished glass beads. These distinct plants are so pretty that they can be tricky to find (Etsy is probably your best bet), but if you’re able to get your hands on one, it’ll quickly become the most prized plant in your collection.

Most clear succulents are some variety of Haworthia cooperi. One of the most beautiful, and most popular, is Haworthia cooperi var. truncata because its leaves are plump, round, and almost completely translucent, like large drops of water. This distinct succulent is native to South Africa, and only grows about 3 inches tall and wide, making it a great desk or windowsill plant. You also may be able to see tiny green veins in its clear foliage. Sometimes it'll turn a reddish-pink color but this usually means the plant is either getting too much sun or not enough water; in other words, it's stressed out. And if you’re really lucky, it might even bloom in the spring and summer with tiny white flowers.

The see-through leaves actually help sunlight reach the inside of the foliage, so this is one succulent that’s more sensitive to light than most. Rather than bright or direct sunlight, keep this plant in low light to avoid damaging it. And because it’s happy in low light, it’s also a good houseplant for beginners. It won’t mind missing a few waterings here and there either (only water when the soil is completely dry). Just make sure whatever container you plant it in has a drainage hole so this succulent doesn’t get too much water.

Image zoom This Haworthia cooperi plant isn't quite as transparent as var. truncata, but each leaf is still translucent enough to see the veins inside. Marty Baldwin

Other varieties of Haworthia cooperi will thrive under the same conditions, but they might not be quite as see-through as the truncata variety. Some can have leaves that are more pointed than rounded, with mostly green bottoms and clear tips. These pointed varieties can grow up to 5 inches tall. They also look a little more like the zebra plant, another succulent in the genus Haworthia.