We've seen succulents that look like jumping dolphins and giant waxy hearts, but it seems like everybunny is unfamiliar with (but loving!) these super-adorable succulents. Monilaria obconica, which has become known as the bunny succulent, has two long and narrow sprouts that vee out from a bulbous base. Each growth looks like a pair of ears on a rabbit's head.

The bunny succulent is native to South Africa and has become popular in the past few years. This animalistic plant went viral in Japan for its "kawaii" (extremely cute) quality and is popping up all over Instagram.

If you aren't lucky enough to find sprouted bunny succulents at your local nursery—we wouldn't be surprised, as they're pretty rare—you can order the seeds online and start your own plants. You can even find seeds on Amazon! Make sure to plant them in cactus and succulent potting mix and give them plenty of light. While they can live indoors year-round, bunny succulents thrive during the winter months. While this seems odd for a succulent-type plant, it rings true that Monilaria obconica is actually cold-hardy.

Once established, bunny succulents can grow to be up to eight inches tall. The leaves have an interesting beaded texture that catches the light. The long ears eventually give way to white blooms with yellow centers that resemble tansy or boltonia flowers. Whether they're in the bunny-ear stage or in bloom, this succulent is the perfect plant for your Easter table this year.