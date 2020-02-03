These 7 New Tomato Varieties Have Been Named the Best for 2020

This variety lives up to the lofty reputation of heirloom tomatoes for being the most flavorful; according to judges, Buffalosun has a sweet taste and better texture than other popular heirloom tomato varieties, which can sometimes be a little mushy. Buffalosun tomatoes are a beautiful combination of yellow, orange, and red, and have a high yield with minimal cracking (splitting skin on the fruit). The plants reach maturity in 70 (for transplants) to 110 days (for seeds), and are indeterminate, usually producing about 15 fruits per plant. They grow best in full sun with the aid of a cage or stakes, and can reach up to six feet tall. Judges also noted that Buffalosun kept producing more and more fruits throughout the season (each hefty orb usually weighing over a pound), even after other varieties had stopped yielding new tomatoes. Bred in France, the seeds have yet to become widely available in the U.S.