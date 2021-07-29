Amazon Has a Secret Section Filled with Handmade Gifts for Plant Lovers
It's no secret that Amazon is one of the best destinations to shop for everything from gardening essentials to outdoor patio furniture. But even with the array of items you can find, you may be surprised to learn it's also filled with artisan-made decor and accessories.
In fact, Amazon has its very own storefront dedicated to just that. The under-the-radar section is called Amazon Handmade, and it's specially curated so shoppers can find one-of-a-kind jewelry, gifts, skincare products, and more made by small businesses across the country all from their own homes. And plant lovers, listen up: It's got you covered, whether you're looking for unique items for yourself or a gift for a loved one.
When it comes to gifting, plants are an obvious pick (Amazon also has an impressive selection of live ones) but don't overlook planters, vases, and botanical-themed items. And because the curated storefront has dozens of handmade artisan creations with prices starting at just $15, it's a one-stop shop.
Check out these 12 essential home decor favorites perfect for plant lovers, all made by small businesses and creators, and available at Amazon Handmade.
Related Items
Vintage Garden Art Personalized Herb Markers
Made from antique vintage spoons, these Vintage Garden Art Personalized Herb Markers make the perfect gift for the gardening enthusiast. You can even personalize which herbs are stamped onto the handles by letting the seller know what you'd like through an easy customization button.
Buy It: Vintage Garden Art Personalized Herb Markers, ($20, Amazon)
Abstract Botanical Pottery Art Print Set
As hard as it is to admit, you can only have so many plants. So why not give your walls a little bit of love, too? This set features two mid-century modern influenced plant prints sure to pop in whatever space you place them.
Buy It: Abstract Botanical Pottery Art Print Set, ($16, Amazon)
2 Dirty Birds Hanging Sea Urchin Shell Jellyfish Live Air Plants
For the plant lover with a flair for fun, or for complementing a beach-theme room, these one-of-a-kind hanging air plants look like adorable sea creatures. Plus, they come on a string of Swarovski crystals and freshwater pearls.
Buy It: 2 Dirty Birds Hanging Sea Urchin Shell Jellyfish Live Air Plants, ($26, Amazon)
Air Plant Magnets by Wood Inspire
The only thing better than a set of refrigerator magnets is one that can hold plants. This trio of round wooden magnets comes with air plants included, perfect for adding a bit of greenery to your kitchen or office space.
Buy It: Wood Inspire Air Plant Magnets, ($39, Amazon)
Moonlight Makers Store Plant Mama Towel
Why have plain, boring kitchen towels when you could have a towel that reflects what makes you happy? This one by Moonlight Makers is made from a 100 percent cotton flour sack and the plant-themed design is screen printed with non-toxic ink.
Buy It: Moonlight Makers Store Plant Mama Towel, ($16, Amazon)
WoodenStuff Test Tube Flower Bud Vase Display
This handmade wooden test tube rack is ideal for showing off plant cuttings and solo flower stems. The rustic charm of this unique display piece makes it a perfect centerpiece almost anywhere.
Buy It: WoodenStuff Test Tube Flower Bud Vase Display, ($51, Amazon)
Freefille Macrame Plant Hanger
Hanging planters offer a simple solution for the plant lover with minimal floor and counter space. This handmade macrame is designed to hold pots up to 8 inches in diameter.
Buy It: Freefille Macrame Plant Hanger, ($35, Amazon)
The Address Planter Handmade Address Sign with Planter Box
Your love for plants doesn't need to be limited inside the home. This handmade weatherproof address sign features a built in planter box to fill with all your favorites for extra curb appeal.
Buy It: The Address Planter Handmade Address Sign with Planter Box, ($84, Amazon)
LoveThePrint Botanical Flower Set of Art Prints
This set of prints based on illustrations from 1887 would make a thoughtful gift for the botanical purist. And since the $15 collection doesn't come framed, it can be customized to fit any decor.
Buy It: LoveThePrint Botanical Flower Set of Art Prints, ($15, Amazon)
Was a Bottle Wine Bottle Succulent Planter
One of the best parts about shopping handmade is finding items that are truly unique. This maker gives life to old wine bottles by turning them into the ideal spot for housing succulents.
Buy It: Was a Bottle Wine Bottle Succulent Planter, ($25, Amazon)
Noma Macrame Plant Hanger
This macrame hanger made from cotton cord and a bamboo loop has a bohemian feel and would be perfect for holding an overflowing pothos. While the pot isn't included, this hanger's neutral tone would pair well with basically any style of container.
Buy It: Noma Macrame Plant Hanger, ($60, Amazon)
Hereafter Store Desert Garden Wood Journal
You might not be able to take plants on the go, but this hand-bound journal comes close. The sustainable wood cover features a laser cut design of succulents and plants that thrive in desert climates, and is perfect for jotting down notes on your next adventure.
Buy It: Hereafter Store Desert Garden Wood Journal, ($30, Amazon)