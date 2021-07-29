Amazon Has a Secret Section Filled with Handmade Gifts for Plant Lovers

In fact, Amazon has its very own storefront dedicated to just that. The under-the-radar section is called Amazon Handmade, and it's specially curated so shoppers can find one-of-a-kind jewelry, gifts, skincare products, and more made by small businesses across the country all from their own homes. And plant lovers, listen up: It's got you covered, whether you're looking for unique items for yourself or a gift for a loved one.