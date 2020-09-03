These Adorable Pumpkin Planters Are the Perfect Addition to Your Fall Decor
Add in small succulents and you'll have the cutest seasonal display.
Now that it's September, and the official start of fall is a few weeks away, it's the perfect time to update your seasonal decor. There are plenty of ways to decorate your home for fall. Some people like the spookier, Halloween-inspired items, and others like subtler items that feature the stunning colors of fall foliage. If you're someone who enjoys either type of these decorations, the Etsy shop Print A Pot has the cutest pumpkin planters that you'll want to add to your fall mantel or dining table immediately. Plant a few small succulents in them to complete the sweet display.
Buy It: Pumpkin Succulent Planter (from $29, Etsy)
The 3D-printed planters come in three sizes and 18 colors, including orange and white, if you want a more realistic look. The small pumpkin ($20) measures 3 x 3 x 2.5 inches; the medium pumpkin ($25) measures 4 x 4 x 3 inches; and the large pumpkin ($32) measures 5 x 5 x 4 inches. You can also purchase a set of all three options for $73, which would save you a few dollars compared to buying each size individually. They're all made from plant-based plastic and have a drainage hole at the bottom so you can water your plant without drowning it (but remember to put a water-safe tray underneath so you don't damage the surface it's sitting on). For an extra special touch, the hole happens to be in the shape of a pumpkin.
These planters are meant for small succulents, but you could also use them for other smaller houseplants, such as a mini African violet. Of course, one of the best things about succulents is that they're super easy to care for and don't need tons of water (but like all plants, they still need some, so make sure you're giving them enough).
If you already have plenty of planters at home, one of these pumpkins would be a thoughtful gift for someone who celebrates a birthday this season or just as a little "thinking of you" present. They're a fun way to add a touch of fall to your space, and you can even customize them to match different styles of home decor.
Comments