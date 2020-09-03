These Adorable Pumpkin Planters Are the Perfect Addition to Your Fall Decor

The 3D-printed planters come in three sizes and 18 colors, including orange and white, if you want a more realistic look. The small pumpkin ($20) measures 3 x 3 x 2.5 inches; the medium pumpkin ($25) measures 4 x 4 x 3 inches; and the large pumpkin ($32) measures 5 x 5 x 4 inches. You can also purchase a set of all three options for $73, which would save you a few dollars compared to buying each size individually. They're all made from plant-based plastic and have a drainage hole at the bottom so you can water your plant without drowning it (but remember to put a water-safe tray underneath so you don't damage the surface it's sitting on). For an extra special touch, the hole happens to be in the shape of a pumpkin.