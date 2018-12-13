5 Garden Trends You're Going to See in 2019

You'll definitely be seeing more of these gardening ideas on Pinterest this year. Check out our predictions for the top garden trends of 2019.

By Jenny Krane
December 13, 2018
Some garden techniques never go out of style. But every year, there are certain plant varieties, landscaping tricks, and garden accents that stand out more than most. For example, in 2018 we saw lots of living walls, community gardens, and fire pits. See what 2019 will bring for green thumbs. Who knows—some of these trends may be here for the long run.

Boston ferns are a good go-to houseplant to finish off your room's decor.

1. Ferns as Houseplants

If 2018 was the year of the monstera, 2019 is definitely the year of the fern. There are dozens of types of ferns, each with delicate leaves and a mounded shape—and they can be grown inside as a houseplant. Ferns' ruffled foliage adds texture and green color to any corner of a room. As if you needed another reason to try this trend, these houseplants are actually known to help purify the air in your home.

Credit: Grinters Sunflower Farm in Lawrence, KS

2. Gardening by the Moon

Do you struggle to figure out when to plant your fruits and veggies? The moon may be your answer. Science suggests that, just like its effect on the tides, the moon also has an effect on soil moisture. This can make a huge difference in the success of planting crops. Not only that, but the phase of the moon has also been thought to affect the best harvest time. Look to the sky for guidance, and you may end up with stronger fruits and veggies in your garden.

3. DIY Greenhouse Kits

If you are itching for a greenhouse but feel nervous to take the leap, 2019 may be your year. Instead of buying a pre-made greenhouse or paying someone to build one, assemble your own greenhouse kit and customize it how you want—plus, it's cheaper! Most kits can be assembled in a day and come in different shapes and sizes. You can also add greenhouse accessories like an irrigation system, built-in shelving, and weatherproof flooring.

Buy it: 6' x 4' x 7' Nature Greenhouse, $360, Target

Garden plants like these varieties of heuchera, hellebore, deadnettle, and wishbone flower feature dappled, veined, striped, and edged leaf patterns.

4. Fun and Colorful Foliage

Don't be surprised if you're seeing more striped and polka-dotted plants on your Instagram feed in 2019. Insane colors and textures in plants is on the rise, and we're here for it. Coleus has always added color and texture to the garden, but more people are exploring begonias, lungwort, and heuchera. Colorful foliage is also seeing a rise in popularity—look for plum, red, chartreuse, and orange leaves for pigment in the garden.

Smart products, like this hydroponic garden, regulate the water and light levels of your indoor plants and keep garden messes to a minimum.

5. Smart Gardening

Robots are taking over your green space and doing the jobs you hate doing. Inventions like the Tertill weed-whacker and MowBot self-control lawn mowers are higher in demand and take the busy work out of caring for your garden. We're also seeing a rise in hydroponic indoor gardens and garden apps that help with landscape design, plant identification, and more.

Buy it: Miracle-Gro AeroGarden, $90, Walmart

Comments (6)

Anonymous
March 28, 2019
elouise57@hotmail.com, you’re right, these perhaps aren’t new for some more experienced folks like yourself, however, I would encourage you to take a look at newer models of greenhouses that are much easier to install (and cheaper!) and the hundreds of new cultivars grown specifically for their flashy foliage. Coral bells and their many hybrids available in the trade provide far more color and structure than ever before. —BHG
Anonymous
March 28, 2019
jmkempf1@gmail.com, it sounds like you’ve had this experience with Boston ferns? They do indeed drop leaflets if humidity and moisture drop too much—especially in the winter when heaters are running. However, there are many other species that only drop whole leaves and thus make far less of a mess to clean up should they lose their leaves. You might try staghorns, Japanese painted ferns, or bird’s nest ferns. Each has a very distinct look and won’t require as much upkeep! —BHG
Anonymous
March 28, 2019
lynnmack213@yahoo.ca, they are indeed beautiful plants and many cultivars are available these days! —BHG
Anonymous
January 9, 2019
Ferns are great houseplants if you don't mind cleaning up after them. Drop leaves like crazy.
Anonymous
January 5, 2019
You forgot the Japanese Painted ferns, so many styles and wonderful color!
Anonymous
January 5, 2019
not really much of anything new here - most of this has been going on for years
