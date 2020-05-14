A Group of 17-Year Cicadas Are Emerging on the East Coast This Month

Almost anywhere in the United States, a chorus of cicadas fills the summer evening air each year. Besides these bugs that make an annual appearance, there are also periodical cicadas that can take years to turn up again. Basically the insect world's version of Rip van Winkle, the folk story character who fell asleep for 20 years, some periodical cicadas only emerge every 17 years, and a group of them (which scientists call Brood IX) is expected to emerge this month in North Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia for the first time since 2003. But other than making a racket on warm nights and maybe giving you the heeby-jeebies because of their size, these fascinating insects are harmless to people.

Image zoom A 17-year cicada rests on a leaf. traveler1116/Getty Images

All cicada larvae live underground, but some species spend much longer there than others. Annual cicadas usually spend about two years underground, but the adults emerge every year for mating (which is why you hear cicadas singing every summer). Periodical cicadas, on the other hand, usually stay underground for either 13 or 17 years. Then, they’ll finally emerge as adults, spending 4 to 6 weeks above ground to mate and lay eggs for the next generation. Periodical cicadas have black bodies just over an inch long with yellowish wings and red eyes, while annual cicadas tend to be brown or green with dark eyes and black or green wings.

Brood IX is expected to make an appearance in May, once the ground temperature has reached 64°F. Other broods of periodical cicadas live as far west as states like Nebraska, Kansas, Oklahoma, and Texas, but Brood IX is the only group of periodical cicadas expected to emerge this year. A much more widespread brood of 17-year cicadas is set to emerge in 2021, in a large cluster of eastern states including Georgia, New York, and Illinois.

Sometimes, it’s possible for a brood of cicadas to emerge earlier than expected, even up to 4 years ahead of schedule. Scientists think this could be due to climate change; more warm weeks in each year gives the underground larvae more time to grow, which could lead to periodical cicadas emerging early.

Image zoom An annual cicada looks similar to a periodical cicada, but tends to be less colorful. hrvoje_francic/Getty Images

For the most part, you don’t have to worry about cicadas doing any damage in your garden. But because periodical cicadas appear in much greater numbers when they do emerge, they can end up damaging the trees that they lay eggs in. Female cicadas create tiny slits in smaller twigs and branches to lay their eggs. There’s not much you can do to prevent this from happening, and you usually won’t see significant damage, but if you do notice a branch that looks unhealthy later on, it’s better to cut it off yourself if you can (this might save it from breaking off later during a storm).

If you live in an area where periodical cicadas are emerging this year, it might also be a good idea to delay planting any new trees. It can be harder for young saplings to recover from damage, so it’s best to wait until the cicadas are finished laying eggs, usually about two months after their first appearance. The eggs hatch after about six weeks, then the larvae drop to the ground and burrow into the soil.