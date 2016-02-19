Perhaps the best-known fall-blooming plant, chrysanthemum cultivars now offer an astonishing range of colors, from purples and pinks to the more traditional fall tones of red, rust, orange, and yellow. Because of the plant's scented foliage, you won't have to worry about deer munching away on yours as they get ready for winter.

Plant Name: Chrysanthemum selections

Growing Conditions: Full sun and well-drained soil

Size: To 4 feet tall and wide, depending on selection

Zones: 4-10, depending on type