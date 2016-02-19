Top Deer-Resistant Plants of the South
We hate to be the bearer of bad news, but there are few, if any, plants that can be called truly deer-proof. The list of plants you'll see contains selections deer often avoid. But, if deer are hungry enough, they'll eat just about anything. So when you see the plant list, keep in mind it's a starting point.
Bear's Breeches
An architectural plant that's worth its weight in gold, bear's breeches creates a ton of structure in the garden thanks to its towering spikes of blooms and large, glossy leaves.
Plant Name: Acanthus mollis
Growing Conditions: Part sun and moist, well-drained soil
Size: To 5 feet tall and 3 feet wide
Zones: 6-10
Butterfly Weed
Happily, this plant will bring a host of butterflies to your yard—but not deer. A tough perennial native to areas of North America, butterfly weed bursts forth with clusters of orange flowers in summer. It's also heat and drought-resistant, so you can depend on it to look good, even with little care.
Plant Name: Asclepias tuberosa
Growing Conditions: Full sun and well-drained soil
Size: To 3 feet tall and 2 feet wide
Zones: 4-9
Caryopteris
This standout plant reminds us of Russian sage (the two are great plant partners); bluebeard has scented, silvery-green foliage and clusters of violet-blue flowers in late summer and fall. We love the way this drought-resistant beauty adds a touch of no-care color to shrub borders when most other shrubs have finished.
Plant Name: Caryopteris selections
Growing Conditions: Full sun and well-drained soil
Size: To 4 feet tall and wide
Zones: 5-9
Chrysanthemum
Perhaps the best-known fall-blooming plant, chrysanthemum cultivars now offer an astonishing range of colors, from purples and pinks to the more traditional fall tones of red, rust, orange, and yellow. Because of the plant's scented foliage, you won't have to worry about deer munching away on yours as they get ready for winter.
Plant Name: Chrysanthemum selections
Growing Conditions: Full sun and well-drained soil
Size: To 4 feet tall and wide, depending on selection
Zones: 4-10, depending on type
Crocosmia
Crocosmia is almost startlingly dramatic in the garden. Its sword-shaped leaves add great interest, but they take a back seat to the clusters of bold red (or orange or yellow) flowers in midsummer. This clump-forming perennial gets bigger and better every year.
Plant Name: Crocosmia selections
Growing Conditions: Full sun and well-drained soil
Size: To 2 feet tall and 1 foot wide
Zones: 5-9, depending on type
Dianthus
Decorate your garden with the charming blooms and wonderful scent of dianthus. This perennial is full of flower power; many types produce blooms for weeks at a time in spring, summer, or fall.
Plant Name: Dianthus selections
Growing Conditions: Full sun and well-drained soil
Size: From 2 to 36 inches tall and 4 to 24 inches wide
Zones: 3-10, depending on type
Epimedium
A favorite of just about every gardener who fights dry, shady conditions, epimedium is a knockout variety with cute flowers (in shades of pink, red, orange, white, and yellow) and deer-resistant foliage. Many selections of this wonderfully easy groundcover are evergreen—giving it an extra level of interest.
Plant Name: Epimedium selections
Growing Conditions: Shade and well-drained soil
Size: To 2 feet tall and wide
Zones: 4-9, depending on type
Goldenrod
Sending out golden explosions of flowers in late summer and early autumn, goldenrod is as excellent for the vase as it is for the flower bed. It's an ideal filler plant for fall arrangements and creates the same airy effect in late-season borders.
Plant Name: Solidago selections
Growing Conditions: Full sun and well-drained soil
Size: From 1 to 6 feet tall and 1 to 3 feet tall
Zones: 3-9, depending on type
Hens and Chicks
As no-care as it gets, hens and chicks is a super-easy, drought-tolerant groundcover you can depend on to look good all year long.
Plant Name: Sempervivum selections
Growing Conditions: Full sun and well-drained soil
Size: To 3 inches tall and 12 inches wide
Zones: 4-10, depending on type
Joe Pye Weed
Bearing giant puffs of reddish-purple flowers in late summer or early fall, this North American prairie perennial is a perfect choice for the back of the bed or border. Joe Pye weed reaches up to 7 feet in ideal conditions (though smaller selections are available) and attracts butterflies.
Plant Name: Eupatorium purpureum
Growing Conditions: Full sun and moist soil
Size: To 7 feet tall and 3 feet wide
Zones: 3-9
New Zealand Flax
A container-garden favorite in colder areas, New Zealand flax is a topnotch perennial in milder areas. It creates a clump of architectural leaves that add visual energy to beds and borders. For even more appeal, select cultivars that have variegated foliage.
Plant Name: Phormium selections
Growing Conditions: Full sun and moist, well-drained soil
Size: To 6 feet tall and wide
Zones: 9-10
Red-Hot Poker
Employ this low-care plant to add a touch of whimsy to your yard. Red-hot poker bears summertime spikes of yellow, orange, or red flowers above clumps of grassy foliage. It's a great cut flower, too.
Plant Name: Kniphofia selections
Growing Conditions: Full sun and moist, well-drained soil
Size: To 5 feet tall and 3 feet wide
Zones: 5-9, depending on type
Rosemary
Use rosemary to fill your garden with the scent of the Mediterranean. This evergreen shrub offers leathery leaves that deer don't touch. Harvest the leaves and add them as you cook to imbue your food with fresh, herbal flavor.
Plant Name: Rosmarinus officinalis
Growing Conditions: Full sun and well-drained soil
Size: To 5 feet tall and wide
Zones: 8-10
Russian Sage
A king of the late-summer garden, Russian sage bursts forth with feathery wands of violet-purple flowers over masses of silvery foliage. Like many other plants disliked by deer, it bears scented foliage—so it's nice to grow this plant where you can occasionally walk by and enjoy its scent.
Plant Name: Perovskia atriplicifolia
Growing Conditions: Full sun and well-drained soil
Size: To 5 feet tall and 3 feet wide
Zones: 4-9