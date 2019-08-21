Gardening in the Midwest

Gardening in the Midwest can be a little tricky. Check out our month-by-month calendar of tasks and suggestions for gardening in the Midwest. If you're looking to add beauty to your spaces, find inspiration in a few of our favorite Midwest garden ideas, as well as tips for care in your garden.

Most Recent

Create a Country Garden

Create a Country Garden

Get design ideas for creating a cute country-style garden from BHG.com reader Sue Sikorski.
Read More
15 Native Plants for the Midwestern Garden

15 Native Plants for the Midwestern Garden

Add low-maintenance beauty to your yard with these tough native plants.
Read More
Top Deer-Resistant Plants of the Midwest

Top Deer-Resistant Plants of the Midwest

Don't let deer destroy your garden or landscape. Grow these plants to send the deer on elsewhere.
Read More
Design Lessons from a Minnesota Shade Garden

Design Lessons from a Minnesota Shade Garden

Get ideas for making your yard more beautiful with tips from a self-taught gardener.
Read More
March Tips for Gardening in the Midwest

March Tips for Gardening in the Midwest

Here's a rundown of what you can be doing in the garden this month.
Read More
November Gardening Tips for the Midwest

November Gardening Tips for the Midwest

Before you start feasting on turkey and the snow really starts flying, tackle the last of the outdoor chores.
Read More

More Gardening in the Midwest

Low-Maintenance Perennials for the Midwest

Low-Maintenance Perennials for the Midwest

Choose these perennials for a bold, beautiful, low-maintenance garden that fills your yard with color all summer long
Read More
Lawn Care Calendar for the Midwest

Lawn Care Calendar for the Midwest

Use our lawn-care calendar to help you have a beautiful lawn all season long.
Read More
Top Flowering Shrubs for the Midwest

Top Flowering Shrubs for the Midwest

Read More
Best of the Midwest Landscape Plants

Best of the Midwest Landscape Plants

Read More
Top Roses for the Midwest

Top Roses for the Midwest

Read More
Best Fragrant Flowers for the Midwest

Best Fragrant Flowers for the Midwest

Read More

Great Plants for Midwest Gardens

These easy-care plants are hardy and beautiful. Their award-winning characteristics make them terrific plant choices for your Midwest landscape.

All Gardening in the Midwest

Best Plants for Butterflies for Midwest Gardens

Best Plants for Butterflies for Midwest Gardens

Read More
Best Plants for Attracting Birds in the Midwest

Best Plants for Attracting Birds in the Midwest

Read More
July Gardening Tips for the Midwest

July Gardening Tips for the Midwest

Read More
May Gardening Tips for the Midwest

May Gardening Tips for the Midwest

Read More
September Gardening Tips for the Midwest

September Gardening Tips for the Midwest

Read More
October Gardening Tips for the Midwest

October Gardening Tips for the Midwest

Read More
Elegant Edibles for Gardens in the Midwest

Elegant Edibles for Gardens in the Midwest

Read More
January Tips: The Midwest

January Tips: The Midwest

Read More
April Gardening Tips for the Midwest

April Gardening Tips for the Midwest

Read More
Plant Fabulous Fall Color: The Best Plants for the Midwest

Plant Fabulous Fall Color: The Best Plants for the Midwest

Read More
June Gardening Tips for the Midwest

June Gardening Tips for the Midwest

Read More
February Gardening Tips for the Midwest

February Gardening Tips for the Midwest

Read More
December Gardening Tips for the Midwest

December Gardening Tips for the Midwest

Read More
Continual Harvest: Succession Planting in the Midwest

Continual Harvest: Succession Planting in the Midwest

Read More
Best Early-Spring Flowers for the Midwest

Best Early-Spring Flowers for the Midwest

Read More
Three Hot Heirlooms for Midwest Gardens -- What to Plant in June

Three Hot Heirlooms for Midwest Gardens -- What to Plant in June

Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com