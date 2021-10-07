Walmart Is Selling a Two-Pack of Tri-Colored Mums for Just $30 Right Now
If your entryway, balcony, or front porch isn't overflowing with mums and other seasonal plants, is it even fall? (Well, technically, yes, but it sure makes your space look and feel much more cheerful when you have autumnal decor set out.) Now that it's officially sweater weather and not scorching hot outside, it's the ideal time to set out your mums for the season. For anyone who hasn't gotten around to decorating their exterior, the good news is that there's still plenty of time to spruce up your space, and right now, you can get a pair of chrysanthemums for a great price at Walmart. The duo, which retails for $30, features flowers in purple, white, and yellow that is sure to impress neighbors and visitors.
Each 10-inch pot of this pair of mums has three different varieties to get the multi-colored effect. Plus, the plants grow together to create a lush, full dome of blooms that looks like it's all one plant. Walmart ships the mums with "minimal open flowers" so that "you can enjoy their beautiful flowers longer." (You also can find the plants at your local store, though the colors might vary.)
Concerned about ordering chrysanthemums online and having them shipped? One thrilled reviewer, who gave their purchase a glowing 5-star rating, may reassure you. "I was surprised to find that I could order live plants from Walmart and have them shipped to my house," they write. "I was a little skeptical about how the quality would be but was pleasantly surprised when they arrived on my doorstep 2 days later, and they were full and fresh and exactly as described! I can't wait to see all of these buds turn to blooms and enjoy them all season! This is such a great option during these crazy times and a welcomed addition to my porch!"
After your package arrives, all you need to do is water your mums well and set them in a spot where they'll get a few hours of sunlight a day. If you like you can re-pot them into other containers that are at least 10 inches in diameter, such as the Ecopots Round Pot ($55, Bloomscape).
Though these tricolor mums are perennials, they aren't likely to survive being planted in the ground in fall (they need to be planted in summer). But this pair of mums from Walmart is affordable (and beautiful), so you can enjoy the vibrant blooms for a couple of months before winter weather sets in. And when they do wither, you can turn them into Christmas decorations to display during the holidays.