5 Fascinating Facts About Sunflowers You Probably Didn't Know

Sunflowers are one of the most instantly recognizable blooms out there, but there's still plenty of interesting things to know about this plant.

When you think of sunflowers, you might picture fields bursting with tall, bright yellow flowers that seem as bright yellow as the sun itself, but sunflowers can actually be purple, orange, red, or even a mix of these hues. And not all of them are tall; there are dwarf varieties that grow only about a foot tall. On the other end of the height spectrum, you'll find giant varieties that can reach more than 10 feet tall! There are all sorts of varieties that grow anywhere in between these height extremes, too. Here are a few more fascinating facts about these colorful plants.

1. Sunflowers Are Rooted in American Soil

2. Their Seeds Are Good for You

3. Sunlight Is A Must

Their name is no coincidence: Sunflowers truly need sunlight to thrive. (Their sunny appearance also adds to the fitting name.) Sunflowers need at least 6-8 hours of sunlight a day, but even more time soaking up the rays is ideal. The flower buds also display a unique behavior called heliotropism; they gradually move to follow the sun's position in the sky as it moves throughout the day from east to west. Once the buds open into flowers, their stems stiffen and remain in place with the flowers facing east all day long.

4. Thousands of Small Flowers Make Up One Sunflower

Sunflowers aren't just one flower like they appear to be; they actually contain 1,000 to 2,000 smaller flowers. Each petal of the head of a sunflower is what botanists call a ray floret. The inner "eye" is made up of disk florets, which are arranged in mesmerizing patterns of interconnecting spirals. Only the disk florets develop into seeds, and they can either pollinate themselves, or cross-pollinate with other sunflowers with the help of wind or bees, butterflies, and other pollinators.

5. Sunflowers Are Icons in Art, Music, and Pop Culture