The Easiest Roses You Can Grow
Knock Out
Perhaps the best-known landscape rose, 'Knock Out' bears masses of cherry-red blooms over dark red foliage. It's disease resistant and blooms all season long.
Size: To 3 feet tall
Zones: 4-9
Little Mischief
Don't let its name deceive you; 'Little Mischief' is a perfect resident for any sunny garden. It produces masses of red flowers (that fade to hot pink as they age) all season long. And this variety isn't bothered one bit by disease.
Size: To 2 feet tall
Zones: 4-9
Flower Carpet Scarlet
A flamboyantly colored groundcover rose, 'Flower Carpet Scarlet' will fill your landscape with color all summer and autumn thanks to its clusters of bright scarlet-red blooms.
Size: To 3 feet tall
Zones: 5-11
Rainbow Knock Out
An easy-to-grow rose perfect for any sunny landscape spot, 'Rainbow Knock Out' produces cute, coral-pink blooms all season long.
Size: To 3 feet tall
Zones: 4-9
Snowdrift
It's tough to beat 'Snowdrift' for an easy-growing, white-flowering rose. This hardy shrub produces full white flowers all season long and isn't touched by disease. The gorgeous blooms are great for cutting.
Size: To 4 feet tall
Zones: 4-9
Paint the Town
Incredibly disease-resistant and easy to grow, this great rose produces tons of red flowers all season long. The flowers are perfectly shaped and its mounding habit makes it an ideal ground cover for sunny spots.
Size: To 3 feet tall
Zones: 4-9
Home Run
Bred from the 'Knock Out' rose line, 'Home Run' offers single rich-red blooms from late spring to fall. The beautiful blooms also offer a slight fragrance.
Size: To 4 feet tall
Zones: 4-9
All the Rage
This gorgeous rose is all about color. The buds start out a charming shade of coral, then open to apricot-pink flowers with bright yellow centers. As the blooms age, they turn a lovely shade of pink. Even better, though, is the plant's disease-resistant nature, everblooming habit, and glossy green foliage.
Size: To 4 feet tall
Zones: 4-9
Flower Carpet Coral
This beautiful groundcover rose produces masses of coral-colored blooms all summer and fall. The flowers are both beautiful and long-lasting -- a perfect combination with its easy-growing nature.
Size: To 32 inches tall
Zones: 5-11
Firecracker
'Firecracker' adorns itself with masses of bright cherry-red blooms. Each bloom has a cheery white center. This low-maintenance, disease-resistant plant is in bloom all summer.
Size: To 3 feet tall
Zones: 4-9
Grandma's Blessing
Among the most beautiful of the new breed of low-care roses, 'Grandma's Blessing' offers gorgeous dusty-pink blooms that are packed with a sweet fragrance. And it blooms all summer.
Size: To 3 1/2 feet tall
Zones: 5-9
Kiss Me
Grow this one for its incredible fragrance! 'Kiss Me' not only smells sweet, but it looks great, too, with its 4-inch pink flowers. This easy-to-grow rose keeps blooming all summer.
Size: To 3 feet tall
Zones: 5-9
Mystic Fairy
An everblooming shrub rose, 'Mystic Fairy' produces loads of red flowers over shiny, disease-resistant foliage. Its tidy habit makes it great for a low hedge, even in tough spots.
Size: To 3 feet tall
Zones: 4-9
Superhero
With a name like this, you'd expect it to be great. This ever-blooming 'Superhero' rose has large, beautifully formed flowers on an easy-growing, disease-resistant shrub.
Size: To 5 feet tall
Zones: 4-9
Sunrise Sunset
This rose performs beautifully in just about every climate. It bears fuchsia-pink flowers that fade to apricot at the center. It blooms nonstop all season long and is a great ground cover.
Size: To 3 feet tall
Zones: 4-9
Sweet Fragrance
It's hard not to fall for the luscious scent of Sweet Fragrance. This disease-resistant plant bears lots of coral-apricot flowers all season long.
Size: To 5 feet tall
Zones: 4-9
Yellow Submarine
Add cheer to your garden with this super-easy yellow rose. The long-lasting flowers are great for cutting and appear throughout the summer.
Size: To 4 feet tall
Zones: 5-9
How to Grow Roses
Watch these helpful tips for stunning roses year after year.