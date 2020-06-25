When you think of roses, a garden full of velvety, dew-covered blooms may come to mind, looking like they often do in a magazine photo. That vision can quickly turn into frustration when the roses you're trying to grow don’t quite live up to the ideal. But with a few tweaks during planting and maintenance, you can absolutely have picture-perfect roses. The first step is adopting a balanced mindset. Put aside any fears of getting pricked or making a mistake so you can start giving your roses the care they need. On the other hand, don’t go overboard on following all the “rules” so you can actually enjoy your beautiful blooms, too. That said, watch out for these nine common pitfalls when growing roses.