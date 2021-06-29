The 8 Best Hummingbird Feeders to Attract Pollinators to Your Garden
Pollinators such as hummingbirds are fun and fascinating garden visitors, but they're also an integral part of the ecosystem. So, the more of them you can attract, the better. Certain blooms, like the ones in this vertical flower kit, help draw hummingbirds to your landscape, but a hummingbird feeder (or two) can also invite the little winged creatures to stop by. Plus, these hummingbird feeders make pretty garden decorations on their own. Just pick out your favorite feeder, fill it with store-bought nectar ($9, Chewy) or add in homemade nectar, hang it outside, and (try to) patiently wait for hummingbirds to arrive.
- Diamond Wine Top-Fill Glass Hummingbird Feeder ($18, Amazon)
- Blue Mason Jar Decorative Glass Hummingbird Feeder (from $18, Walmart)
- Hobnail Vintage Hummingbird Feeder ($20, Chewy)
- Garden Glass Illuminated Spring Rain Glass Nectar Hummingbird Feeder ($24, Lowe's)
- Elegant Glass Copper Hummingbird Feeder ($16, The Home Depot)
- Pineapple Top-Fill Glass Hummingbird Feeder ($27, Amazon)
- Hand-Painted Glass Hummingbird Feeder ($10, Lowe's)
- Blown Glass Hummingbird Feeder (from $47, Etsy)
This list features different styles and sizes to fit the look of your landscape. Plus, all of these options are affordable (the least expensive is just $10), so you don't need to spend much to bring the hummingbirds to your yard. Just make sure to clean it out twice a week in hot weather to keep your visiting hummers healthy, and these beautiful pollinators will reward you with their aerial antics for years to come.
Related Items
Wine Glass Hummingbird Feeder
Cheers! This vibrant feeder looks almost like an upside-down bottle of vino. It opens at the top for less mess when filling and has a sealed base to prevent leaks. The feeder holds up to 24 fluid ounces with five "flower" ports around the base. The top-rated item, which is made out of textured glass, has a nearly perfect 5-star rating from more than 1,600 buyers, with one reviewer raving, "We have owned many hummingbird feeders over the years, [and] this feeder is exceptional. It is high-quality with beautiful color and texture. The greatest feature is the large top-fill opening, which makes it super easy to fill and to clean."
Buy It: Diamond Wine Top-Fill Glass Hummingbird Feeder ($18, Amazon)
Mason Jar Hummingbird Feeder
Another beverage-inspired option is this Mason jar feeder. The glass option is on the larger side and holds 32 fluid ounces with five ports around the metal base. To fill or clean, simply unscrew the base from the bottom and pour in your nectar or warm water to wash it out. One 5-star reviewer notes that it's the "most attractive hummingbird feeder I could find. [It's] well-made and easy to fill." The unit also comes in red.
Buy It: Blue Mason Jar Decorative Glass Hummingbird Feeder (from $18, Walmart)
Vintage Hummingbird Feeder
If you're looking for a more subtle addition to your landscape, check out this pale purple option. It holds 24 fluid ounces and features a glass body and a metal base with four ports. The wide mouth at the bottom is easy to fill and also pops off for cleaning.
Buy It: Hobnail Vintage Hummingbird Feeder ($20, Chewy)
Colorful Hummingbird Feeder
A gorgeous hand-blown glass feeder, this product is a mosaic of different greens, blues, and yellows. The 16-ounce feeder comes apart for cleaning. As a bonus, this colorful choice features an LED light (with a rechargeable battery) so you can use it as a lantern at night.
Buy It: Garden Glass Illuminated Spring Rain Glass Nectar Hummingbird Feeder ($24, Lowe's)
Copper Hummingbird Feeder
This feeder features a copper top and base attached to a clear glass cylinder for holding 12 fluid ounces. The base, which has four ports, screws off from the rest of the feeder for filling and cleaning. The top-rated feeder has nearly 600 5-star reviews, with one buyer writing, "We've had one of these for several years now, and it's as functional and beautiful as the day we bought it."
Buy It: Elegant Glass Copper Hummingbird Feeder ($16, The Home Depot)
Pineapple Hummingbird Feeder
Nothing says sweet summertime quite like this pineapple feeder. (It also comes in a super cute cactus version!) The glass and metal piece holds 28 ounces of nectar with five ports at the bottom. This item comes apart at the bottom and the top, so you can decide the best way to clean and fill your feeder.
Buy It: Pineapple Top-Fill Glass Hummingbird Feeder ($27, Amazon)
Hot Air Balloon Hummingbird Feeder
A whimsical option, this feeder looks just like a hot air balloon that you might see floating in the sky on a beautiful, sunny day. The hand-painted glass feeder holds 32 fluid ounces, has three ports, and comes apart at the base. One 5-star reviewer writes that they're "very pleased" with their purchase and adds that, "This was the best purchase I made all summer."
Buy It: Hand-Painted Glass Hummingbird Feeder ($10, Lowe's)
Multi-Colored Hummingbird Feeder
This gorgeous feeder features a colorful glass bulb for holding nectar. It also has a removable base and an ant moat, plus it comes with a hook, a rope, and a cleaning brush. It's available in three color combinations: fireworks (pictured), phoenix, and starry night. Dream Jersey, the Etsy shop that sells the feeder, has an almost perfect 5-star rating with more than 5,300 sales. One pleased purchaser gives the product 5 stars and writes, "It is a beautiful hummingbird feeder. It was packaged carefully and arrived quickly. "
Buy It: Blown Glass Hummingbird Feeder (from $47, Etsy)