The 8 Best Hummingbird Feeders to Attract Pollinators to Your Garden

Wine Glass Hummingbird Feeder

Cheers! This vibrant feeder looks almost like an upside-down bottle of vino. It opens at the top for less mess when filling and has a sealed base to prevent leaks. The feeder holds up to 24 fluid ounces with five "flower" ports around the base. The top-rated item, which is made out of textured glass, has a nearly perfect 5-star rating from more than 1,600 buyers, with one reviewer raving, "We have owned many hummingbird feeders over the years, [and] this feeder is exceptional. It is high-quality with beautiful color and texture. The greatest feature is the large top-fill opening, which makes it super easy to fill and to clean."

Buy It: Diamond Wine Top-Fill Glass Hummingbird Feeder ($18, Amazon)