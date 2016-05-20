Talk about versatile! Daylilies come in a seemingly endless selection of colors and flower types and will flourish in almost any situation. Although they are sun worshippers, they will still produce flowers (although a lesser amount) when grown in light shade. Daylilies are also tolerant of a wide range of soil conditions and won’t slow down even during times of drought. Some daylily varieties bloom on and off all summer, while others will put on a big dramatic show once a year. They look great in the landscape and don’t need to be coddled to survive as long as you keep weeds at bay.

Light: Full sun or part sun

Water: Plant in well-drained soil

Size: Up to 3 feet tall

Zones: 3-10

