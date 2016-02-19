There's little wonder why old-fashioned bleeding heart is a favorite shade perennial. In late spring and early summer, it produces pink or white heart-shape shade flowers that hang from elegant, arching stems. Its finely cut foliage looks almost fernlike.

Test Garden Tip: By midsummer, bleeding heart usually goes dormant and loses its foliage. Plant it with astilbe or hosta so you don't end up with a bare spot in your shade gardens.

Light: Full to part shade

Water: Evenly moist, well-drained soil

Size: Up to 3 feet tall

Zones: 3-9

Top Picks: 'Pantaloons' has pure white flowers. 'Gold Heart' bears bright golden leaves and pink flowers

