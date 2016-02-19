The Best New Shade Perennials for 2014

Some plants just seem to be in almost constant bloom. That's the case with 'Amore Pink' bleeding heart. This little workhorse sends up stalks of cotton candy pink flowers from May until August. It also forms tight mounds of blue-green foliage that look good even when the plant takes a quick break from flowering. Use 'Amore Pink' along the edge of a shaded garden path or mix it with other spring bloomers in pots and planters.

Name: Dicentra 'Amore Pink'

Growing Conditions: Partial Shade, shade

Size: 9–12 inches tall, 12–14 inches wide

Zones: 5–9

Source: Terra Nova