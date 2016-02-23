Here's When You Should Cut the Flowering Stems Off Your Hostas

Usually grown for their beautiful leaves that come in an array of shapes and sizes, hostas are some of the prettiest shade plants out there. But these perennials bloom and several varieties have flowers that are just as eye-catching as the foliage. They are usually white or lavender, and some are quite fragrant. Plus, bumblebees and other pollinators love to visit them. However, if you'd prefer to just enjoy the leaves of your hostas, you can just snip the flower stems off when they start to appear. Or you can wait until the buds start to open before cutting so they can make an elegant addition to your vases. If you opt to leave the blooms on the plants, the stems should be removed once flowers fade. Use these tips for deciding when and how to cut hosta flowers in your garden.

When Hostas Bloom

Hostas bloom for about three weeks, usually somewhere between May and September, depending on the variety. Each plant sends up several long stalks, called scapes, with many flower buds along its length. Each flower only lasts a day when it opens.

When to Cut Hosta Flowers

If you want to enjoy the hosta flowers as a bouquet, cut each scape when only two flowers on it are open; the rest will gradually emerge over two weeks inside your home. For the flowers you leave on the plants, you should still snip off the scapes once the blooms fade. The American Hosta Society recommends cutting off each scape after three-fourths of the flowers have bloomed; this keeps the plants from diverting energy into setting seeds for the next year so instead they'll grow more roots and leaves.

Don't be tempted to just pull off the scapes with your hand because this can damage the plant. Instead, use pruners or garden scissors with small blades. Snip the scape near the point where it meets the leafy base of the plant.

