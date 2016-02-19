17 Best Sedums That Will Look Gorgeous, Even Through Heat Waves and Dry Spells

A classic garden perennial, 'Autumn Joy' sedum will add color to your yard from spring to fall. Its large clusters of tiny, starry flowers emerge pink in late summer, drawing all kinds of pollinators. The blooms gradually change to deep rose-red, and finally turn coppery-rust in autumn. The plant's gray-green succulent leaves look lush all summer. It was recently moved under a different botanical plant name, but many places still sell it under the name of Sedum.

Name: Hylotelephium 'Herbstfreude'

Growing Conditions: Full sun and well-drained soil

Size: To 2 feet tall

Zones: 3-9

Buy It: Autumn Joy Sedum Plants ($5, Etsy)