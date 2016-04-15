If you like variety, you can't go wrong with hostas. These shade dwellers are available in hundreds of different shapes, sizes, and colors, including giants that can grow 4 feet tall and dwarves that top out at 4 inches. Prized for their colorful foliage, hostas also produce lovely wands of blue, white, or lavender flowers during the summer (flowering time varies by variety). Hostas are a snap to care for and can be dug and divided to produce more plants whenever you need them.

Growing Conditions: Part to full shade and moist, well-drained soil

Size: Up to 4 feet tall, depending on variety

Zones: 3-9

