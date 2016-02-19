14 Drought-Tolerant Perennials That Will Look Good, Even Through Dry Spells

Among the most beautiful perennial salvias, Mojave sage produces wands of pink blooms that look good from summer well into fall. Even when not in bloom, its gray-green foliage is stunning, so you can enjoy this drought-resistant plant in every season. Native to the hills of California, Mojave sage pairs well with other salvias, lavender, penstemon, and plenty of other drought-tolerant perennials.

Name: Salvia pachyphylla

Conditions: Full sun and well-drained soil

Size: To 3 feet tall

Zones: 5-9

