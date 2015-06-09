15 Perennials That Are Almost Constantly Covered in Colorful Flowers
Black-Eyed Susan
This popular, long-blooming perennial should be at the top of your list to plant. The daisy-like flowers of black-eyed Susan bloom for weeks and weeks in summer, lighting up gardens with their bright yellow petals. Plus, deer tend to avoid this drought-tolerant plant. To get additional blooms and to prevent unwanted self-seeding, deadhead the spent flowers.
Name: Rudbeckia hirta
Growing Conditions: Full sun and well-drained soil
Size: To 3 feet tall
Zones: 3-7
Buy It: Black-Eyed Susan ($20, The Home Depot)
Blanket Flower
If you're planting a cutting garden, be sure to include blanket flower. This tough but pretty native perennial has showy red and yellow blooms from early summer into fall. It doesn't mind heat, drought, or poor soil, and pollinators such as bumblebees love it.
Name: Gaillardia × grandiflora
Growing Conditions: Full sun and well-drained soil
Size: To 3 feet tall
Zones: 3-10
Buy It: Gaillardia Arizona Sun ($20, Walmart)
Garden Phlox
Leave it to garden phlox to bloom and bloom in shades of pink, purple, red, orange, and white. This fragrant beauty shows off its colorful flower clusters from July to September. Phlox is a must for a butterfly garden and it makes an excellent cut flower for bouquets, too.
Name: Phlox paniculata
Growing Conditions: Full sun to part shade and well-drained soil
Size: To 4 feet tall
Zones: 4-8
Buy It: Flowering Garden Phlox ($24, Lowes)
Perennial Geranium
With more than 300 species and varieties of perennial geraniums available, you’re sure to find the one that’s the perfect shape, color, and size for your yard. Just be sure you don’t confuse them with annual geraniums (from the genus Pelargonium) that are popular for pots—they’re not related! Perennial geraniums bloom from early summer to fall and are commonly called cranesbill because their seed pods look like the beak of a crane.
Name: Geranium
Growing Conditions: Full sun to part shade and well-drained soil
Size: To 18 inches tall
Zones: 5-8
Buy It: Geranium Sanguineum Cranesbill ($15, Etsy)
Pincushion Flower
For a nonstop flower show all summer long, plant pincushion flower. Its long-stemmed blossoms gently sway over low mounds of gray-green foliage. Butterflies love its lavender-blue blooms. Deadhead this spring-blooming perennial regularly to keep its flowers coming and the plant looking tidy.
Name: Scabiosa caucasica
Growing Conditions: Full sun and well-drained soil
Size: To 24 inches tall
Zones: 3-7
Buy It: Isaac House Pincushion Flower Blend ($15, Breck's)
Hibiscus
Give your yard some exotic flair with native hardy hibiscus. These beautiful bloomers look like their cousins from the tropics but survive winter in cold climates. Hardy hibiscus has large, showy flowers in shades of white, pink, red, and rose that will practically stop traffic all summer long.
Name: Hibiscus moscheutos
Growing Conditions: Full sun and average, medium to wet soil
Size: To 7 feet tall
Zones: 5-9
Buy It: Exotic Hibiscus Collection ($35, Breck's)
Clematis
Known as one the most beautiful flowering vines, clematis showcases large blooms that last all summer long. These vertical plants are available in many shapes and colors. Clematis looks stunning climbing any kind of structure.
Name: Clematis
Growing Conditions: Full sun to part shade and well-drained soil
Size: To 8 feet tall
Zones: 4-8
Buy It: Purple Flowers Cloudburst Clematis Vine ($25, The Home Depot)
Dianthus
Small yet plentiful, brightly colored flowers cover dianthus from early spring until frost. Even the tidy, grass-like, silver gray-green foliage has staying power, remaining through the drab months of winter.
Name: Dianthus
Growing Conditions: Full sun and well-drained soil
Size: To 12 inches tall
Zones: 4-8
Buy It: Vivid Bright Light Dianthus ($21, Home Depot)
Threadleaf Coreopsis
The cheery yellow flowers of threadleaf coreopsis can bloom almost nonstop from late June well into fall. These perennials need to be deadheaded by shearing off old flowers, which will encourage new blooms to keep on coming. For a beautiful flower border, plant it with any purple or blue flowers, such as perennial salvia or balloon flower.
Name: Coreopsis verticillata
Growing Conditions: Full sun and well-drained soil
Size: To 3 feet tall
Zones: 3-9
Buy It: Coreopsis verticillata 'Zagreb' ($18, Amazon)
False Sunflower
This vibrant perennial starts blooming in midsummer and struts its stuff right up to frost. False sunflower is also called oxeye sunflower because each flower has a single row of golden petals around a darker yellow center eye.
Name: Heliopsis helianthoides
Growing Conditions: Full sun and well-drained soil
Size: To 4 feet tall
Zones: 3-9
Buy It: Oxeye Sunflower ($30, Breck's)
Daylily
You'll often find daylilies growing in ditches and fields as escapees from gardens. They're super easy to grow and produce glorious trumpet-shape blooms in tons of colors. Look for everblooming or reblooming varieties for the longest flower show.
Name: Hemerocallis
Growing Conditions: Full sun to part shade and well-drained soil
Size: To 2 feet tall
Zones: 3-9
Buy It: Daylily Stella D'Oro Roots ($20, The Home Depot)
Catmint
The bushy, fragrant, gray-green foliage of catmint is reason enough to grow this beautiful perennial. But it also produces masses of small lavender-blue flowers from spring to fall. Besides being attractive, this tough plant is low maintenance, easily grows in poor soil conditions, and draws pollinators.
Name: Nepeta
Growing Conditions: Full sun to part shade and well-drained soil
Size: To 30 inches tall
Zones: 4-8
Buy It: Junior Walker Catmint ($25, The Home Depot)
Salvia
You can count on perennial salvia to bloom all summer long, in shades of purple, blue, pink, red, and white. Most varieties of this nectar-filled plant are very drought tolerant and low maintenance.
Name: Salvia
Growing Conditions: Full sun and well-drained soil
Size: To 24 inches tall
Zones: 4-8
Buy It: May Night Salvia ($30, The Home Depot)
Yarrow
Even beginner gardeners will find it easy to grow yarrow. It withstands heat, cold, and drought, and doesn't mind poor soil. This low-maintenance perennial blooms June through September and pairs beautifully with other drought-tolerant sun lovers, such as false indigo and purple coneflower. The blooms of yarrow also make long-lasting cut flowers that can be easily dried.
Name: Achillea
Growing Conditions: Full sun and well-drained soil
Size: To 3 feet tall
Zones: 3-9
Buy It: Coronation Gold Yarrow ($10, Walmart)
Lavender
Besides blooming all summer long, lavender offers fabulous fragrance. It's wonderful as a cut flower for fresh bouquets and equally good as a dried flower. This drought-, heat-, and wind-tolerant perennial is deer-resistant and attracts butterflies and other pollinators.
Name: Lavandula
Growing Conditions: Full sun and well-drained soil
Size: To 3 feet tall
Zones: 5-8
Buy It: Hidcote English Lavender ($14, Breck's)