With more than 300 species and varieties of perennial geraniums available, you’re sure to find the one that’s the perfect shape, color, and size for your yard. Just be sure you don’t confuse them with annual geraniums (from the genus Pelargonium) that are popular for pots—they’re not related! Perennial geraniums bloom from early summer to fall and are commonly called cranesbill because their seed pods look like the beak of a crane.

Name: Geranium

Growing Conditions: Full sun to part shade and well-drained soil

Size: To 18 inches tall

Zones: 5-8

