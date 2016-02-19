Ideal for shallow, standing water, pickerel weed (Pontederia cordata) develops pretty spikes of pale blue flowers from June through October. Pickerel weed is a native plant that grows 2-4 feet tall with large, arrowhead-shape leaves. It forms thick clumps; if you don’t want the plants to spread, grow them in containers and sink the pots at the water’s edge. The flowers are also attractive to butterflies.

Light: Full sun

Water: Plant in wet soil (ideally on the edge of a pond), in 3 to 5 inches of standing water

Size: Up to 4 feet tall

Zones: 3-10

