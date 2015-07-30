Need a hardy creeper or a colorful tall plant for the back of the border? Look no further than the sedum family, which includes both low-growing types and more upright forms. These rough-and-tumble plants survive both hot summers and cold winters. They're also drought-tolerant perennials, so they're real winners if rainfall is scarce in your area.

Test Garden Tip: Wait to cut down the faded flower stalks of tall sedums until spring. They'll add interest to your winter garden by poking through the snow.

Name: Sedum

Growing Conditions: Full sun to part shade in medium moist, well-drained soil

Size: Up to 2 feet tall and wide

Zones: 4-8

