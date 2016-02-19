24 Perennial Plant Combinations That Look Amazing All Summer Long

Sadly, most perennials die back to the ground after the first hard freeze. This means that your border in cold climates will look bare for several months of the year. Instead of having nothing to look at during the long days of winter, team some low-growing evergreens with your perennial flowers. During the spring and summer, the evergreens will provide consistent color and in the winter, they'll keep the color show going. In this border, a variety of dwarf junipers and arborvitae stand guard over clumps of daylilies and other flowers.

