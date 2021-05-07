You’ve probably smelled peonies in bloom on a walk through your neighborhood, plus their stunning flowers are hard to miss. Individual peony flowers can reach up to 10 inches wide, depending on the variety, and they come in every color except blue. Besides their large, layered flowers and sweet fragrance, peonies also have incredible staying power in the garden (they can live for more than 100 years!). Peonies make excellent cut flowers and can last more than a week in a vase; it's even possible to keep the buds for up to three months in the fridge to enjoy the flowers long after their natural blooming season. No wonder peonies are such a beloved plant, but there's much more to them than you might realize.

pink karl rosenfield peony Credit: Karla Conrad

1. Peonies Have Centuries of History

Peonies are native to Asia, Europe, and Western North America. Early in Chinese history, the peony was considered the national flower (it is now officially the plum blossom). Members of the Tang Dynasty of China began breeding peonies in the imperial courts in the 7th century BCE. Their popularity spread to Japan in the early 11th century and to France and England in the 18th century. In the late 1800s and early 1900s, peonies began taking off in popularity in the U.S. as well. The peony even became the state flower of Indiana in 1957, replacing the zinnia for the honor.

2. There's a Huge Variety of Peonies

There are more than 6,500 varieties of peonies, with new ones being introduced all the time. The American Peony Society keeps track of them, and each year, it awards its Gold Medal to an outstanding variety. They all fit into three main categories: tree, herbaceous, and itoh (which is a cross between the other two). Most varieties are happiest in full sun, but some tree peonies do best in part shade. Peonies usually bloom from late spring to early summer, with early, midseason, and late blooming varieties enabling you to extend the flower show.

3. Their Name is Rooted in Greek Mythology

The peony is named after Paeon (also spelled Paean), who was a student of Asclepius, the Greek god of medicine and healing. One version of the story goes that Paeon, known as the healer of the gods, used a peony to treat a wound for Zeus. When Asclepius became murderously jealous of his pupil, Zeus saved Paeon by turning him into a peony flower.

4. Peonies Have Medicinal Properties

5. Peony Flowers Have Lots of Symbolism

Besides their fragrance and wide availability as cut flowers, peonies are also a common flower choice with brides because of their symbolism. Peonies represent romance and love, and are considered a good omen for a happy marriage. Peonies are also the traditional flower for 12th wedding anniversaries. Interestingly, the flowers represented shame and shyness during in the Victorian Era. In China and Japan, peonies stand for strong and positive virtues such as bravery, honor, respect, nobility, good fortune, and prosperity.

sarah bernhardt pink peony 'Sarah Bernhardt' is a favorite double variety. | Credit: Janet Mesic Mackie

6. Alaska Produces Millions of Cut Peonies

The Netherlands is the largest cut peony producer (over 40 percent of the estimated total worldwide production), but an up-and-coming source of peonies is (surprisingly) Alaska. The longer, cooler growing season there allows for larger blooms later in the growing season, according to the Alaska Peony Growers Association. That means they are available during prime wedding season from June to September. The most commonly grown variety is 'Sarah Bernhardt,' which has soft pink, petal-packed double blooms, because it is one of the few that florists will request by name.