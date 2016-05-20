21 of the Best Ornamental Grasses to Add Unbeatable Texture to Your Garden

This ornamental grass is loved for its interesting seed heads, which hang off the stems and look like wind chimes.

Test Garden Tip: Northern sea oats is a fast spreader, so plant in a container or other spot that will keep it in bounds.

Name: Chasmanthium latifolium

Growing Conditions: Full sun or part shade and well-drained soil

Size: To 3 feet tall

Zones: 5-9

Buy It: Northern Sea Oats, ($6, Tennessee Wholesale Nursery)