13 Creative Ways to Decorate with Mums for the Best Fall Display on Your Block

Create this pretty front entry look for fall by making these simple metal pot covers for your mums. Measure the height of the pots your mums are in, then add one more inch to that. With gloves and safety glasses on, use a circular saw with a metal-cutting blade to cut a corrugated steel roof panel ($12, The Home Depot) to that height. For the length, make sure your sheet is long enough to wrap completely around the container with 2 inches of overlap. Curl the metal into a cylinder and use a 1/8-inch metal/steel drill bit in a power drill to make pilot holes every few inches through the overlapping section. Then add a rivet to each hole with a rivet gun ($25, The Home Depot) to secure the ends. If you want to achieve varying heights for an interesting grouping, place your potted mum on top of an empty, overturned pot before measuring and cutting the metal.