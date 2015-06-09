How to Grow Reblooming Irises

They're not just for spring anymore. Reblooming irises light up your fall garden.

June 09, 2015
Advertisement
'Immortality' is one of the most popular and reliable reblooming irises.

When summer's lush greenness gives way to the sunset hues of autumn, you'd expect the garden to overflow with asters and chrysanthemums. But bearded iris? How did this flouncy flower of spring transform itself into an autumn beauty? Obviously, these aren't ordinary irises. These are reblooming irises, and they're changing the look of fall gardens.

In spring, it would take a trained eye to spot any differences between reblooming irises and the more common once-blooming varieties. Both types flaunt sweet-scented fleurs-de-lis over a fan of leaves. But while most irises sit out the summer, rebloomers multiply in a frenzy of growth. By late summer or fall they're ready to flower again. Where the growing season is long enough, reblooming irises are known to squeeze in a third or even a fourth flush of flowers.

Related Slide Show: Top Reblooming Iris

Reblooming Types

Although commonly called rebloomers, there are actually several types within this category, according to the Reblooming Iris Society:

  • "Rebloomers" (also called "remontants") are irises that produce two or more flushes of bloom each year.
  • "Cycle rebloomers" produce a spring crop of flowers, then lie low during summer, and grow and flower again in the fall.
  • "Repeaters" produce new flowers soon after the first spring flush dies back, extending the bloom season to one to two months.
  • "All-season rebloomers" produce flowers irregularly throughout the season.

There are two "catches" to this classification system: first, most retailers will simply say that a variety they carry reblooms, not what type of rebloomer it is. The other catch is that there are no guarantees that any particular variety in any particular setting will behave in any particular way. That said, most of the irises labeled as rebloomers by reliable suppliers will give you far more "bang" for your flower buck.

Consider Your Zone

In general, the reliability of rebloom declines as you go farther north. Gardeners in Zones 3 and 4 may see little or no reblooming. (The exception is the variety 'Immortality', which is reputed to rebloom as far north as Zone 3.) In most varieties, the reblooming cycle is set off by cooler weather, so if your temperatures are tropical year round, you may not see a second bloom. Also, some varieties will not start reblooming for a couple of years, so patience is a virtue.

Learn more about maintaining and dividing irises.

Planting and Maintenance

Because they are doing more work throughout the growing season, reblooming iris need a bit more attention than regular varieties. Use a low-nitrogen fertilizer (one with a small first number, such as 5-10-20), following package directions. To prevent burning, don't allow the fertilizer to remain on the exposed rhizomes.

Feed the plants lightly in spring as growth starts, and again in September. Water every other week to keep the soil moist and prevent the plants from going into dormancy. This much water can cause regular irises to rot, so it's best to keep your rebloomers apart from your regular irises.

Reblooming irises grow faster than regular irises, so you'll need to divide them more often. To prevent overcrowding, divide reblooming iris every two to three years, but take only the outside rhizomes of the plant; leave the healthy older portions of the plant intact. Replant the small rhizomes 12 to 18 inches apart.

Like other irises, rebloomers can fall prey to iris borers and a variety of diseases. If you spot signs of decline, talk to your county extension service about steps you need to take.

Reliable Rebloomers

The large majority of rebloomers are bearded iris, though some Siberian, Japanese, and other species offer this trait.

Below are some of the most reliable reblooming bearded iris. Note: the time of bloom refers to the first flowering.

  • 'Autumn Bugler', early, tall (28 inches), purple
  • 'Autumn Tryst', early to midseason, tall (34 inches), violet and white
  • 'Baby Blessed', very early, dwarf (10 inches), light yellow
  • 'Bountiful Harvest', early, tall (33 inches), violet and white
  • 'Clarence', midseason, tall (35 inches), white and violet
  • 'Corn Harvest', early to midseason, tall (30 inches), yellow
  • 'Harvest of Memories', midseason, tall (40 inches), yellow
  • 'Immortality', midseason, tall (30 inches), white 'Jennifer
  • Rebecca', midseason, tall (34 inches), rose pink
  • 'Sugar Blues', mid to late, tall (36 inches), blue

Related Slide Show: Top Reblooming Iris

Comments (5)

Anonymous
November 29, 2018
I have a yellow rebloomer I think I bought at Walmart. I didn't save the pkg, so I don't know the name, but it blooms and blooms and blooms, never quits (I am in Los Angeles area) . I am excited to divide it and give some of it to friends....I will never go back to regular iris again....
Anonymous
July 29, 2018
I planted by irises a week ago as explained in this page and my foliage is browning already. Almost all of my leaves with exception of one or two on each one have shriveled or are half brown. Any guidence on how to fix this problem? My first iris experience.. My roses are flourishing greatly every year. This year I will have to pull up and separate.
Anonymous
June 23, 2018
Do I need to cut them back after each blooming, or just remove the spent buds (flowers already bloomed)? Or leave them alone??
Anonymous
May 18, 2018
It would sure be nice if BHG would indicate what type of rebloomer each of these are, since, as they say, retailers do not.
Anonymous
April 29, 2018
I live in California, Zone 9b. I have had great success with "Total Recall". It seems to grow anywhere and reblooms over and over Spring through Fall so long as I keep it tended. I just love the pale yellow color. Rosalie Figg has rebloomed for me reliably as well, although it is not as tall and doesn't produce as many blooms. It blooms in the Spring and in the early Fall for me, so twice.
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com