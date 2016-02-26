Why are the Buds Falling Off My Hibiscus?
I have a double hibiscus. It was blooming when I bought it, and I've had it for 3-4 weeks. I potted it outside, facing south, and I water it every other day or more. There are plenty of buds on it, but before they can open, they fall off. I have it in Miracle-Gro soil. What should I do?
Double-flowering hibiscus is more prone to bud-drop than other variety. If temperatures in your area 90˚F or above, that can be causing the condition. Make sure the plant gets shade in midday and the hottest part of the afternoon. Fertilize it with diluted liquid fertilizer weekly (a balanced fertilizer high in potassium 20-20-20 is good) and water evenly, not too much or too little.
Comments