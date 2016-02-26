Why are the Buds Falling Off My Hibiscus?

I have a double hibiscus. It was blooming when I bought it, and I've had it for 3-4 weeks. I potted it outside, facing south, and I water it every other day or more. There are plenty of buds on it, but before they can open, they fall off. I have it in Miracle-Gro soil. What should I do?