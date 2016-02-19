A Gardener's Guide to Hostas

Named the 2001 Hosta of the Year by the American Hosta Grower's Association, this herbaceous perennial, named 'June', bears thick golden-yellow foliage with streaky blue-green edges. When this hosta flowers it has bell-shaped, pale lavender blooms on 20-inch scapes. It's also one of the few varieties that are sun tolerant. In fact, with a couple of hours of morning sun, 'June' often displays brighter gold leaf centers.

Test Garden Tip: Hostas do best in a spot with dappled shade all day, though many tolerate direct sun for a short time in the morning hours. Most varieties will suffer leaf burn if they're exposed to sun during the heat of the day, especially in warm-summer climates.

Size: 15 inches tall, 20 inches wide

Zones: 3-9

Slug Resistant: Moderate

Flowers: Purple