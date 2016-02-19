23 Top Lavender Varieties for Filling Your Garden with Color and Fragrance

The most widely grown lavender species in North America, English lavender is most commonly used in cooking and baking. The plant's oils are often used in perfumes, and its flowers and foliage are popular in sachets and potpourri. It grows best in sandy soil that isn't too rich in nutrients.

Test Garden Tip: English lavender isn't from England. Its actually from the Mediterranean. The plant's common name came about because of its ability to grow well in the English climate.

Season of Bloom: Summer

Light: Full sun

Water: Drought-tolerant and needs good drainage

Size: Up to 3 feet tall

Zones: 5-8

