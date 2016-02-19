16 Flowering Perennials That Will Add Color to Your Garden From Spring to Fall
Hellebore
What a beauty! Hellebores are one of the earliest perennials to bloom. The large bowl- or saucer-shaped flowers are delicate and lovely. Flowers bloom in white with splashy pink, yellow, or maroon markings. Hellebores are cold-hardy, deer-resistant, and do best in lightly shaded locations.
Season of Bloom: Winter/Early Spring
Light: Part shade or full shade
Water: Plant in well-drained soil
Size: Up to 2 feet tall
Zones: 4-9
Buy It: 'Picotee Pearl' Hellebore, ($18, Bluestone Perennials)
Virginia Bluebells
Virginia bluebells add a sea of blue flowers to woodland gardens. This adaptable wildflower creates dreamy carpets of lovely bell-like blooms. After flowering, Virginia bluebells virtually disappear, so plant other perennials around them to continue the color after they fade. They make ideal companions with daffodils and other spring-blooming bulbs.
Season of Bloom: Mid to Late Spring
Light: Full sun or part shade
Water: Plant in consistently moist soil
Size: Up to 2 feet tall
Zones: 3-8
Buy It: Virginia Bluebells, ($13, Native Wildflower Nursery)
Viola
This smaller cousin to the pansy offers masses of tiny, delicate flowers in spring. Violas bloom in a wide selection of colors, including white, blue, purple, yellow, and many color mixes. They add perky color to spring container gardens and window boxes. Their blooms are edible and make a colorful addition to a salad.
Season of Bloom: Early Spring
Light: Full sun or part sun
Water: Plant in well-drained soil
Size: Up to 12 inches tall
Zones: 2-11
Buy It: 'Northern Lights' Viola, ($13, Bluestone Perennials)
Peony
One of the most-loved spring flowers, this bushy perennial produces big round buds that open to large fragrant blooms. Peonies offer a variety of flower types: Petal-packed doubles, semi-doubles, anemone-centered, and singles. Flowers come in bright and pastel shades: Red, rose, pink, salmon, white, and yellow. Peony plants are famously long-lived and can bloom happily for decades with little care.
Season of Bloom: Spring
Light: Full sun or part sun
Water: Plant in well-drained soil
Size: Up to 3 feet tall
Zones: 3-8
Buy It: Cherry Hill Peony, ($24, Breck's)
Nepeta
Catmint is a beautiful addition to any garden or container. Its soft blue flowers open in spring and continue throughout the summer. The gray-green foliage is pretty, too. If you shear back plants when their blooms start to wane, you can encourage another flush of bloom. Catmint tolerates hot weather and can grow through times of drought. There's a type of catmint for every garden; short varieties that make excellent edging plants and taller types that can add color to a flower border or mixed shrub landscape plan. Plus, bees and butterflies love it!
Season of Bloom: Spring
Light: Full sun or part shade
Water: Plant in well-drained soil
Size: Up to 3 feet tall
Zones: 3-9
Buy It: Walker's Low Catmint, ($8, High Country Gardens)
Iris
The delicate crepe-paper petals and intricate bloom of the iris make it a must-have in mixed flower borders. This easy-to-grow perennial produces spearlike foliage and long stems topped with fabulous flowers. Siberian Iris blooms in spring. Classic bearded iris blooms in summer. Flower colors include white, blue, purple, orange, yellow, and pink.
Season of Bloom: Late Spring/Summer
Light: Full sun
Water: Plant in well-drained soil
Size: Up to 3 feet tall
Zones: 3-9
Buy It: 'Fire Bride' Bearded Iris, ($14, Breck's)
Baptisia
This native prairie plant looks stunning in a bed or border. Baptisia plants are hefty; they measure 2 to 4 feet tall and wide. In early spring, the plants are covered with long spires of blue, white, yellow, or bicolor pealike flowers. They make elegant cut flowers. Baptisia is drought tolerant and takes very little care in order to bloom for years.
Season of Bloom: Late Spring
Light: Full sun or part shade
Water: Plant in well-drained soil
Size: Up to 3 feet tall
Zones: 3-8
Buy It: Baptisia Australis, ($17, Bluestone Perennials)
Cranesbill Geranium
Hardy, perennial geraniums differ greatly from the annual flower with the same name. The single-petal flowers of perennial geranium stay in bloom a long time so they’re a big asset in perennial borders. Perennial geraniums are generally drought tolerant and very easy to care for. Plants form a nice mound making them ideal bed edgers.
Season of Bloom: Summer
Light: Full sun, part shade, or shade
Water: Plant in well-drained soil
Size: Up to 18 inches tall
Zones: 5-9
Buy It: Cranesbill Geranium, ($6, Tennessee Wholesale Nursery)
Rudbeckia
Perennial Rudbeckia (black-eyed Susan) offers beautiful sunny hues (yellow or orange flowers depending on the variety) for beds and borders. Plus, they offer long-lasting cut flowers for bouquets. These prairie natives are easy-care, drought-tolerant, deer-resistant, and attract butterflies.
Season of Bloom: Summer/Fall
Light: Full sun
Water: Plant in well-drained soil
Size: Up to 3 feet tall
Zones: 3-11
Buy It: Black-Eyed Susan, ($8, High Country Gardens)
Coreopsis
Airy, sunny coreopsis is one of the easiest-care perennials in the garden. It’s a long bloomer, starting up in summer and continuing through autumn. The daisylike flowers bloom in bright yellow, but there are also varieties with golden yellow, pale yellow, pink, or bicolor blooms. Deadhead flowers to encourage additional bloom.
Season of Bloom: Summer
Light: Full sun
Water: Plant in well-drained, slightly dry soil
Size: Up to 2 feet tall
Zones: 3-9
Buy It: 'Super Star' Coreopsis, ($17, Wayside Gardens)
Echinacea
Purple coneflower is a prairie native and a wildlife magnet. This hardy, sturdy plant features daisylike flowers. Originally, coneflower came in purple or white, but recent hybrids have produced flowers in a rainbow of colors: Yellow, orange, burgundy, cream, and shades in between. Coneflower is nearly pest and disease-free. Plus, it’s a lovely and long-lasting cut flower.
Season of Bloom: Summer
Light: Full sun
Water: Plant in well-drained soil
Size: Up to 3 feet tall
Zones: 3-9
Buy It: Echinacea Purpurea, ($13, Bluestone Perennials)
Phlox
Fragrant and easy care, phlox are one of summer’s pleasures. Garden and meadow phlox produce large, scented blooms in white, pink, lavender, purple, and red. These beauties are ideal in mixed borders. They are a favorite of bouquet lovers; these old-fashion flowers deliver a sweet scent. There are also low-growing types—moss pinks and creeping phlox—that make colorful ground covers.
Season of Bloom: Summer
Light: Full sun or part shade
Water: Plant in well-drained soil
Size: Up to 4 feet tall
Zones: 4-8
Buy It: 'Glamour Girl' Phlox, ($15, Bluestone Perennials)
Foxglove
If you’re looking for a tall, showy plant for your back border, try foxglove. The tall spires are covered with a mass of blooms. Most foxgloves are actually biennials (they need two years to bloom and then die in the fall). But once you get foxglove established, they reseed, so they seem like perennials. If plants are in an open area, the tall spires may need staking to protect them from wind gusts.
Season of Bloom: Summer
Light: Full sun or part shade
Water: Plant in well-drained, evenly moist soil
Size: Up to 6 feet tall
Zones: 3-8
Buy It: 'Arctic Fox' Foxglove, ($14, Burpee)
'Autumn Joy' Sedum
Add russet hues to your fall garden with the lovely flowers of 'Autumn Joy'. This large sedum grows 2 feet tall. The gray-green succulent leaves look stunning all summer. In late summer, they bear large green budded heads that open pink and turn russet red in autumn. Since it’s a sedum, ‘Autumn Joy’ doesn't need much care either.
Season of Bloom: Late Summer/Fall
Light: Full sun or part shade
Water: Plant in well-drained soil
Size: Up to 2 feet tall
Zones: 3-8
Buy It: 'Autumn Joy' Sedum, ($15, White Flower Farm)
Russian Sage
Color and texture in one plant! Russian sage offers wispy wands of lavender or blue flowers surrounded by silvery foliage. This large, shrubby perennial offers color when you need it most: In late summer and autumn. The foot-long flowers stay in bloom for weeks. Plant in drifts to enjoy the intense color; plus close planting helps avoid staking since these tall plants can flop over.
Season of Bloom: Summer/Fall
Light: Full sun
Water: Plant in well-drained soil
Size: Up to 5 feet tall
Zones: 4-9
Buy It: Russian Sage, ($6, American Meadows)
Asters
The starlike flowers of asters are the fall finale of the garden. These late bloomers form almost a solid wall of color. Traditional asters flower in deep purple and lush lavender, but there are also white and pink varieties. Plants can reach up to 6 feet tall, but there are also compact versions, some of which can grow in containers or window boxes. Bees and butterflies love asters, sipping up nectar as one of the garden's last big meals.
Season of Bloom: Fall
Light: Full sun or part shade
Water: Plant in well-drained, evenly moist soil
Size: Up to 6 feet tall
Zones: 3-9
Buy It: 'Purple Dome' Aster, ($16, Bluestone Perennials)