16 Flowering Perennials That Will Add Color to Your Garden From Spring to Fall

Catmint is a beautiful addition to any garden or container. Its soft blue flowers open in spring and continue throughout the summer. The gray-green foliage is pretty, too. If you shear back plants when their blooms start to wane, you can encourage another flush of bloom. Catmint tolerates hot weather and can grow through times of drought. There's a type of catmint for every garden; short varieties that make excellent edging plants and taller types that can add color to a flower border or mixed shrub landscape plan. Plus, bees and butterflies love it!

Season of Bloom: Spring

Light: Full sun or part shade

Water: Plant in well-drained soil

Size: Up to 3 feet tall

Zones: 3-9

Buy It: Walker's Low Catmint, ($8, High Country Gardens)