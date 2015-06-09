Though hostas are usually a top choice for adding easy color to shade gardens in spring and summer, they can also play a starring role in fall. Many varieties will turn beautiful shades of gold before the first fall frost and can be good complements to other autumn shade plants.

Growing Conditions: Part to full shade and moist, well-drained soil

Size: To 6 feet tall or more, depending on variety

Zones: 3-8

Buy It: Bedazzled Hosta, ($16, NH Hostas & Companion Plants)