6 Perennials That Have the Prettiest Fall Foliage
Hosta
Though hostas are usually a top choice for adding easy color to shade gardens in spring and summer, they can also play a starring role in fall. Many varieties will turn beautiful shades of gold before the first fall frost and can be good complements to other autumn shade plants.
Growing Conditions: Part to full shade and moist, well-drained soil
Size: To 6 feet tall or more, depending on variety
Zones: 3-8
Buy It: Bedazzled Hosta, ($16, NH Hostas & Companion Plants)
Bloody Geranium
Don't let the plant's gory-sounding name scare you; bloody geranium earned its moniker from the glowing red colors the foliage develops in autumn. It's pretty in spring and summer, too, when it offers pink, purple, or white flowers.
Growing Conditions: Full sun to part shade and moist, well-drained soil
Size: To 1 foot tall
Zones: 4-8
Buy It: 'Max Frei' Bloody Geranium, ($17, Monrovia)
Ferns
A number of different ferns turn shades of red, orange, gold, and tan in fall. Their lacy texture creates contrast with bolder shrubs and trees with bright autumn shades. Some of the best selections for fall include sensitive fern, ostrich fern, and royal fern.
Growing Conditions: Shade and moist, well-drained soil
Size: To 6 feet tall, depending on variety
Zones: 2-10, depending on variety
Buy It: Giant Ostrich Fern, ($7, Tennessee Wholesale Nursery)
Switchgrass
A good ornamental grass for adding interest to your garden all year, switchgrass puts on a fine fall show. For outstanding red fall color look for selections such as 'Shenandoah' and 'Rotstrahlbusch'. Others, such as 'Heavy Metal' are great for adding a touch of gold to the autumn landscape.
Growing Conditions: Full sun to part shade and well-drained soil
Size: To 6 feet or more
Zones: 5-9
Buy It: 'Shenandoah' Switchgrass, ($20, Monrovia)
Bluestar
Bluestar is a tough perennial that offers lots of benefits: It has attractive blue flowers, golden fall foliage, is drought-tolerant, and is avoided by hungry critters. Let it light up your landscape in autumn.
Growing Conditions: Full sun to part shade and well-drained soil
Size: To 2 feet tall
Zones: 3-9
Buy It: 'Blue Ice' Bluestar, ($17, Plant Delights Nursery)
Peony
In years with good growing conditions, peonies can offer wonderful, glowing shades of color to the garden. However, they're not the most reliable plants for a fall display; many varieties suffer from leaf spot and may need to be cut down at summer's end.
Growing Conditions: Full sun and well-drained soil
Size: To 3 feet tall
Zones: 3-8
Buy It: 'Riches & Fame' Peony, ($26, Breck's)