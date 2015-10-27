Hot, sunny weather won't stop coneflower from producing armloads of flowers from early summer until fall. This flowering native plant is easy to grow and is available in purple, white, yellow, orange, and red. Most varieties have single flowers, but some newer hybrids sport eye-popping double blooms. The nectar-rich flowers will also attract butterflies and hummingbirds to your garden.

Name: Echinacea

Growing Conditions: Full sun to part shade in dry to medium moist, well-drained soil

Size: Up to 3 feet tall and 2 feet wide

Zones: 3-8

