25 Low-Maintenance Groundcover Plants That Look Gorgeous Without a Lot of Effort

Also called creeping Jenny, golden moneywort is a fast-growing groundcover that forms mats of tiny chartreuse leaves along thin, sprawling stems. The coloring will look brightest in full sun, but it grows well in part shade, too. Just beware, this perennial can quickly get out of hand so it's best grown where it can be kept in bounds, such as in a bed bordered on all sides by concrete or other impenetrable hardscaping. And it's considered invasive in some regions of the country, so make sure to check if it's a problem in your area before planting.

Name: Lysimachia nummularia 'Aurea'

Growing Conditions: Full sun to part shade and moist soil

Size: 3 inches tall

Zones: 3-7

Buy It: Goldilocks Creeping Jenny ($15, The Home Depot)