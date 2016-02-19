25 Low-Maintenance Groundcover Plants That Look Gorgeous Without a Lot of Effort
Thyme
Enjoy the fresh smell of thyme underfoot in your garden. This evergreen groundcover offers fragrant foliage and pink or white flowers in spring or summer.
Name: Thymus serpyllum
Growing Conditions: Full sun and well-drained soil
Size: To 10 inches tall
Zones: 4-9
Buy It: Thyme Plant ($9, The Home Depot)
Sweet Woodruff
When you need a groundcover for shade, sweet woodruff is an easy-to-grow option. It will even add a pleasant fragrance to your yard, both from the leaves (which smell like fresh hay when mown or crushed) and the small white flowers that appear in spring. This spreading perennial isn't prone to invasiveness, but can get a little exuberant when grown in optimal conditions with lots of moisture.
Name: Galium odoratum
Growing Conditions: Part to full shade and moist, well-drained soil
Size: To 12 inches tall
Zones: 4-8
Buy It: Sweet Woodruff Seeds ($9, Etsy)
Brass Buttons
An evergreen groundcover in warmer areas, brass buttons offers fern-like, fine-textured foliage and button-shape, yellowish flowers. The variety 'Platt's Black' has very dark leaves that look especially striking surrounding lighter-plants or landscaping features like boulders. Plus, it can tolerate a little foot traffic, so it's a good choice between stepping stones as long as it receives steady moisture.
Name: Leptinella squalida 'Platt's Black'
Growing Conditions: Full sun and moist, well-drained soil
Size: 6 inches tall
Zones: 4-7
Buy It: Brass Buttons ($15, Walmart)
Lamium
Also known as deadnettle, lamium is a reliable, easy-care groundcover for shade. Most types bloom through the summer, producing clusters of pink, purple, or white flowers. Even when not in bloom, lamium has eye-catching, silver-marked green foliage that brightens up shady corners. This low-maintenance perennial makes a beautiful alternative to a struggling lawn.
Name: Lamium maculatum
Growing Conditions: Full shade and moist, well-drained soil
Size: 8 inches tall
Zones: 4-8
Buy It: Purple Chablis Dead Nettle ($29, The Home Depot)
Golden Moneywort
Also called creeping Jenny, golden moneywort is a fast-growing groundcover that forms mats of tiny chartreuse leaves along thin, sprawling stems. The coloring will look brightest in full sun, but it grows well in part shade, too. Just beware, this perennial can quickly get out of hand so it's best grown where it can be kept in bounds, such as in a bed bordered on all sides by concrete or other impenetrable hardscaping. And it's considered invasive in some regions of the country, so make sure to check if it's a problem in your area before planting.
Name: Lysimachia nummularia 'Aurea'
Growing Conditions: Full sun to part shade and moist soil
Size: 3 inches tall
Zones: 3-7
Buy It: Goldilocks Creeping Jenny ($15, The Home Depot)
Epimedium
Dry shade can be a tough landscaping problem. Thankfully, epimedium thrives in these conditions. There are many excellent varieties to choose from, but a few particularly pretty ones include 'Pierre's Purple', 'Sulphureum', and 'Lilafee'.
Name: Epimedium grandiflorum
Growing Conditions: Part to full shade and well-drained soil
Size: 8 inches tall
Zones: 3-9
Buy It: Perennial Farm Marketplace Epimedium ($22, Walmart)
Lily-of-the-Valley
In addition to its fragrant spring blooms, lily-of-the-valley is one of the easiest groundcovers to grow. It's perfect in a shady spot off under a big tree in your backyard because it tolerates dry conditions well. Do watch it, though: It can be a vigorous spreader.
Name: Convallaria majalis
Growing Conditions: Shade and well-drained soil
Size: 8 inches tall
Zones: 3-8
Buy It: Van Zyverden Lily of the Valley ($2, Walmart)
Bunchberry
A native groundcover that does well in shade, bunchberry features cute little white flowers in spring, followed by bright red fruits in fall. The leaves also develop festive shades of bronzy-purple in autumn.
Name: Cornus canadensis
Growing Conditions: Full shade and well-drained soil
Size: To 6 inches tall
Zones: 2-7
Buy It: Bunchberry ($22, Etsy)
Wild Ginger
Wild ginger is prized for its glossy, heart-shape leaves and vigorous growth. While not invasive, it wastes no time forming a sizable colony in your landscape.
Name: Asarum europaeum
Growing Conditions: Part to full shade and well-drained soil
Size: To 4 inches tall
Zones: 4-8
Buy It: Bare-Root Wild Ginger Plants ($8, Etsy)
Lady's Mantle
This low-maintenance perennial is a cottage garden favorite that offers a unique treat: Fine hairs on the scalloped leaves sparkle with water droplets in the early morning light. Lady's mantle blooms in late spring to early summer, too, producing clusters of tiny chartreuse blooms. This classy groundcover can seed itself around, so make sure to deadhead the blooms if you want to keep your planting more contained.
Name: Alchemilla mollis
Growing Conditions: Sun to part shade and moist, well-drained soil
Size: To 18 inches tall
Zones: 4-7
Buy It: Lady's Mantle Perennial Plants ($16, Etsy)
Sedum
Low-growing sedums may not produce the big bang of color like their taller cousins, but it's hard to go wrong with these ultra-low-maintenance, drought-tolerant groundcovers for sunny spots. Two of the hardiest creeping varieties are gold moss stonecrop (Sedum acre) and Sedum kamtschaticum (shown here).
Name: Sedum sp.
Growing Conditions: Full sun and well-drained soil
Size: 3 inches tall
Zones: 4-9
Buy It: Gold Moss Sedum ($6, Etsy)
Hens-and-Chicks
A perfect companion for sedums, hens-and-chicks is an excellent succulent for the rock garden, stone wall, or crevice in the sidewalk. Hens-and-chicks is among the lowest-maintenance of groundcovers. Just plant and enjoy.
Name: Sempervivum varieties
Growing Conditions: Full sun and well-drained soil
Size: 4 inches tall
Zones: 3-9
Buy It: Outdoor Live Plant Hens N Chicks Jar ($15, Walmart)
Soapwort
A low-maintenance perennial that deserves to be grown in more gardens is soapwort, which makes a pretty, mat-forming groundcover. It produces so many starry pink flowers in summer that the green foliage is almost completely covered. 'Max Frei' is a variety that has an extra long bloom time, running into fall.
Name: Saponaria x lempergii 'Max Frei'
Growing Conditions: Full sun to part shade and well-drained soil
Size: To 1 foot tall
Zones: 3-7
Buy It: Soapwort Perennial ($3, Etsy)
Showy Evening Primrose
Native to the Southwestern U.S. and Mexico, showy evening primrose makes an excellent heat-, drought-, and humidity-tolerant groundcover. It will reward you in midsummer with cuplike pink flowers that open in the evening or on cloudy days. While it's easy to grow, it can spread aggressively in ideal conditions so make sure it has room to ramble.
Name: Oenothera speciosa
Growing Conditions: Full sun and well-drained soil
Size: 2 feet tall
Zones: 5-9
Buy It: Showy Evening Prime Rose (from $3, Etsy)
Armeria
A charming plant not seen enough in gardens, armeria offers low, grassy foliage and clusters of bright pink or white flowers in late spring and early summer. For extra interest, look for 'Rubrifolia', which offers burgundy-tinged foliage.
Name: Armeria maritima
Growing Conditions: Full sun and well-drained soil
Size: To 8 inches tall
Zones: 3-9
Buy It: Armeria Maritima Alba ($4, Etsy)
Creeping Phlox
A slow-growing, sprawling perennial, creeping phlox forms dense mats of narrow green leaves. This easy-care groundcover puts on an eye-catching show when it becomes covered in pink, white, purple, red, and bicolor flowers in spring. Perfect for edging sidewalks and walkways, creeping phlox won't become a rowdy neighbor to the tulips, daffodils, and other spring bulbs that look charming planted with it.
Name: Phlox subulata
Growing Conditions: Full sun and moist, well-drained soil
Size: To 8 inches tall
Zones: 3-9
Buy It: Outdoor Live Plant Phlox Subulata ($8, Walmart)
Barren Strawberry
Native to eastern North America, barren strawberries form dense, spreading clumps of strawberry-like foliage. In spring, they produce small yellow flowers, followed by inedible fruit.
Name: Waldsteinia fragarioides
Growing Conditions: Full sun to part shade and moist, well-drained soil
Size: 1 foot tall
Zones: 4-8
Buy It: Waldsteinia Fragarioides ($12, Bluestone Perennials)
Prostrate Veronica
This perennial is the groundcover version of the taller, well-known veronica. Its pretty blue spring flowers create a dazzling contrast to the golden foliage of cultivars such as 'Trehane' and 'Goldwell'.
Name: Veronica prostrata
Growing Conditions: Full sun and well-drained soil
Size: To 1 foot tall
Zones: 4-8
Buy It: Veronica 'Tidal Pool' ($11, Jackson & Perkins)
Bloody Cranesbill
Colorfully named bloody cranesbill gets its name from the bright red color the foliage takes on in fall. Many varieties are available in flower colors of blue and purple that bloom in May and June, then sporadically through the rest of the growing season. This low-maintenance groundcover spreads slowly but will eventually form broad swaths if you let it.
Name: Geranium sanguineum
Growing Conditions: Full sun to part shade in well-drained soil
Size: 1 foot tall
Zones: 4-8
Buy It: Bloody Cranesbill Hardy Perennial Plant (from $10, Etsy)
Japanese Forestgrass
Ornamental grasses are a beautiful way to add texture to the landscape. Low-growing forms make excellent groundcovers, and Japanese forestgrass is one of the best. It comes in glowing shades of gold and chartreuse, and forms flowing mounds that hug the ground.
Name: Hakonechloa macra
Growing Conditions: Full sun to part shade in moist, well-drained soil
Size: To 2 feet tall
Zones: 5-9
Buy It: Golden Yellow Foliage Gold Japanese Forest Grass ($19, The Home Depot)
Leadwort
An excellent low-maintenance groundcover for putting on a late-season show, leadwort begins blooming in late summer with beautiful, electric-blue flowers and keeps going until the first frost. In fall, the leaves turn a gorgeous shade of burgundy red.
Name: Ceratostigma plumbaginoides
Growing Conditions: Full sun to part shade and well-drained soil
Size: To 12 inches tall
Zones: 5-9
Mondo Grass
A favorite of Southern gardeners, mondo grass makes a tough, drought-tolerant groundcover that doesn't mind heat and humidity. Plus, this low-growing perennial can tolerate a little foot traffic. It forms clumps of strappy, grass-like green foliage; dark-leaf varieties add a moody hue to the garden and create pleasing contrasts with plants that have paler foliage. Despite its appearance and name, mondo grass is actually more closely related to lilies.
Name: Ophiopogon japonicus
Growing Conditions: Shade and moist, well-drained soil
Size: To 24 inches tall, depending on variety
Zones: 6-10
Buy It: Mondo Grass ($16, The Home Depot)
Snow-in-Summer
Billowing mounds of crystalline white flowers float over snow-in-summer's silvery evergreen foliage, beginning in spring. This drought-tolerant groundcover also makes a stunning accent to a stone wall, patio, or rock garden. Snow-in-summer is able to handle a range of soil types as well.
Name: Cerastium tomentosum
Growing Conditions: Full sun and well-drained soil
Size: 3 inches tall
Zones: 3-7
Buy It: Show in Summer Seeds ($2, Etsy)
Lamb's Ear
Kids especially love the fuzzy leaves of this classic perennial. Soft and silvery, lamb's ear forms low-growing mounds. Equally fuzzy spikes of purple to pink flowers appear in spring and summer. If you don't want this plant to self-seed around, make sure to deadhead the flowers. Good cultivars to look for include 'Cotton Ball', 'Big Ears', and 'Primrose Heron'.
Name: Stachys byzantina
Growing Conditions: Full sun and well-drained soil
Size: To 18 inches tall
Zones: 4-7
Buy It: Lamb's Ear Seeds ($4, Etsy)
Crested Iris
Sometimes known as woodland iris, crested iris is a native of eastern North America and can be found in a variety of forms and patterns in blue and white. Once established, they are carefree, cheery groundcovers for a shady woodland garden.
Name: Iris cristata
Growing Conditions: Part to full shade in moist, well-drained soil
Size: 9 inches tall
Zones: 3-9
Buy It: Dwarf Crested Iris Plants ($15, Etsy)