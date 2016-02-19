15 Drought-Tolerant Groundcovers That Look Gorgeous Without Much Water

Native to the Midwest prairie, winecup forms thick mats of finely cut foliage and cup-shape, poppylike, magenta flowers from late spring to early fall. In the wild, winecup can be found growing on rocky outcrops and along roadsides, which proves that this tough little perennial can survive poor soil and scant rainfall. The plants have a tendency to sprawl, so try them along a garden path, in a raised bed, or in a rock garden. Winecup will not tolerate wet, mucky soil.

Test Garden Tip: Winecup develops a thick taproot so it can be hard to transplant. Plant it where you want it to remain.

Light: Full sun

Size: To 1 foot tall and 3 feet wide

Zones: 4-8

Buy It: Purple Poppy Mallow, ($8, Prairie Nursery)