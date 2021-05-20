These Eye-Catching Peonies Change Colors as They Bloom

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Peonies always look stunning in a floral arrangement and in your garden. These sweet-smelling flowers come in various vibrant colors, including pink, red, orange, yellow, and white, and there's even a variety that changes colors as it blooms. It's called the 'Command Performance' peony, and each bloom is packed with petals that are hot pink at first, but as time goes on, they turn into a light pink. Plus, this variety produces some of the largest blossoms among peonies, reaching nearly eight inches across. Whether you want to purchase fresh-cut stems for a bouquet or grow the plants in your garden, this variety is worth seeking out.

command performance peonies

The perennial is hardy in USDA Zones 3-8, which includes the majority of the country. You'll want to plant your 'Command Performance' peonies before the heat of summer sets in (spring and fall are the best times for planting). Space each peony around 3-4 feet apart and no more than 2 inches below the soil level. Your peonies will do best in full sun (a spot that receives at least six hours of direct sunlight every day) in well-drained soil.

When it comes to watering your peonies, it's best to water once a week, especially during dry spells. Add enough moisture to soak the top 5 inches of soil. For feeding, you can use compost, bonemeal ($8, The Home Depot), well-rotted manure, or fertilizer with high levels of phosphorus (P) and potassium (K).