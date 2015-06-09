14 Giant Perennials That Will Make a Big Impact in Your Garden

It may look like a tender tropical plant, but perennial hibiscus is hardy enough to withstand freezing winters. This giant plant produces 12-inch-wide flowers in stunning shades of red, pink, and white on stems that can tower over your garden. It's slow to emerge in spring, but once it does it grows quickly.

Light: Full sun

Water: Plant in moist, well-drained soil (hibiscus plants don't like drying out)

Size: Up to 7 feet tall

Zones: 5-10

Buy It: Hibiscus 'Airbrush Effect,' $20.00, Plant Delights Nursery