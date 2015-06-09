Tropical-looking canna offers dramatic foliage and bright blooms. Look for a wide range of varieties—some grow only 2 feet tall; others tower over 6 feet. It grows well in poorly drained soils and even tolerates standing water.

Name: Canna selections

Zones: 8-11

Test Garden Tip: In colder Zones, dig and store canna rhizomes over winter in a frost-free place.

Season of Bloom: Winter/Early Spring

Light: Part shade or full shade

Water: Plant in well-drained soil

Size: Up to 2 feet tall

Zones: 4-9

