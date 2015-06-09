Top Plants That Thrive in Clay Soil
Aster
Lighting up the late season landscape with its deep violet to lavender-pink blooms, asters provide color and contrast to the fall perennial border front. These nectar rich flowers are a pollinator favorite. If the plant's height needs controlled, pinch back the stems before mid-July to delay flowering and help decrease the need for staking.
Name: Aster novae-angliae selections
Zones: 4-8
Season of Bloom: Late Summer to Fall
Light: Full sun
Size: Up to 6 feet tall
Buy It: New England Aster, ($6, Prairie Nursery)
Goldenrod
Known for its tiny, bright yellow flowers, 'Crown of Rays' goldenrod is a great addition to fall gardens. Its spiky yellow blooms are very attractive to bees and butterflies and also makes for a good cut flower. Other varieties of goldenrods are also clay-resistant, but can grow up to 5 feet tall.
Name: Solidago 'Crown of Rays'
Zones: 4-8
Season of Bloom: Mid-Summer to Fall
Light: Full Sun
Size: Up to 2 feet tall
Buy It: Solidago 'Crown of Rays', ($10, Wits End Gardens)
Black-eyed Susan
A summer staple for sunny borders, black-eyed Susan is one of the most popular garden perennials. Its daisy-like yellow flowers that grow up to 4 inches in diameter are a wonderful addition to perennial borders, cottage gardens, prairies, or naturalized areas. 'Goldsturm' is the most commonly grown variety. It spreads quickly, but not invasively, to fill a planting bed with long-lasting color.
Name: Rudbeckia 'Goldsturm'
Zones: 3-9
Season of Bloom: Early Summer
Light: Full sun
Size: Up to 3 feet tall
Buy It: Black-Eyed Susan, ($11, Etsy)
Russian Sage
A woody-based perennial of the mint family, Russian sage has aromatic gray-green leaves on square stems and whorls of light blue flowers that are tiered in branched panicles. Its wispy lavender flower spikes and silvery foliage make it an anchor of the summer border. Russian sage grows so well in hot, dry, sunny clay that in some areas it is considered invasive, so check local restrictions before planting it.
Name: Perovskia selections
Zones: 5-9
Season of Bloom: Midsummer
Light: Full sun
Size: Up to 5 feet tall
Buy It: Russian Sage, ($25, Etsy)
Daylily
Tough-as-nails daylily grows almost anywhere. Its trumpet-shaped blooms each last only a day, but plants can bloom for several weeks because they produce many flower buds. Some varieties bloom several times through the summer. 'Country Melody', shown here, has a peachy pink bloom with a creamy yellow throat.
Name: Hemerocallis selections
Zones: 3-10
Grow Daylilies
Watch this quick video and learn more about growing beautiful, adaptable daylilies.
Yarrow
Yarrow is a tough plant that grows well in dry, sunny conditions. Fern-leaf yarrow, pictured here, has silvery-gray foliage with clusters of golden-yellow blooms that are attractive to butterflies. It's also deer-resistant.
Name: Achillea selections
Zones: 3-10
Little Bluestem
Little bluestem is a gorgeous grass from the North American prairies that bears blue-green foliage that turns crimson in fall. 'Blue Heaven', seen here, has especially blue leaves. It sends its roots deep into the soil and withstands long periods of drought.
Name: Schizachyrium scoparium
Zones: 2-7
Fountaingrass
Fountaingrass offers bottlebrush-like seed heads that gracefully arch outward from a mounded plant. 'Hameln', pictured here, is a dwarf variety that grows about 2-1/2 feet tall and wide. It makes a great low-maintenance ornamental grass.
Name: Pennisetum selections
Zones: 5-11
Switchgrass
Among the most versatile of ornamental grasses, switchgrass thrives in moist, dry, or clay soil—and even in part shade. It offers wispy seedheads that sway gracefully in the breeze. Some varieties, such as 'Heavy Metal' have bluish-green foliage; others turn shades of red and maroon in autumn.
Name: Panicum selections
Zones: 5-9
Ironweed
With a name like ironweed, you know that this perennial flower is tough. It thrives in clay, tolerates summer heat, and withstands long periods of drought. In late summer it bears purple flowers that attract butterflies.
Name: Vernonia selections
Zones: 4-10
Canna
Tropical-looking canna offers dramatic foliage and bright blooms. Look for a wide range of varieties—some grow only 2 feet tall; others tower over 6 feet. It grows well in poorly drained soils and even tolerates standing water.
Name: Canna selections
Zones: 8-11
Test Garden Tip: In colder Zones, dig and store canna rhizomes over winter in a frost-free place.
Bluestar
Bluestar is a garden champ because it adapts to most growing conditions, from soggy sites to dry clay and full sun to part shade. It shines in mid-spring with steel-blue, star-shaped flowers and again in fall when the lustrous willowy foliage turns bright gold.
Name: Amsonia selections
Zones: 3-9
Baptisia
Also called false indigo for its blue springtime flowers, baptisia is a native prairie plant with deep roots that push through the toughest clay soil. Other selections extend baptisia's color range to white, yellow, and purple.
Name: Baptisia selections
Zones: 3-9
Coreopsis
Coreopsis is a long-blooming summer perennial flower. 'Zagreb' threadleaf coreopsis, shown here, has fine feathery foliage and spreads to make an effective sun-loving groundcover in heavy clay soil.
Name: Coreopsis selections
Zones: 3-9
Purple Coneflower
Purple coneflower is a butterfly-and-bird magnet for sunny sites. Though it loves well-drained soil, it tolerates clay. 'Ruby Star', pictured here, is one of many varieties available. Also look for hybrids with colors ranging from pink to white, orange, burgundy, and red.
Name: Echinacea selections
Zones: 3-9
Sea Holly
Sea holly is a wonderful plant for adding texture to the garden. It offers jagged leaves with clusters of steel-blue flowers surrounded by a crown of spiny-looking bracts. Related to thistles (though it doesn't spread like them), sea holly is also deer- and rabbit-resistant.
Name: Eryngium selections
Zones: 2-10
Test Garden Tip: Rattlesnake master and Miss Willmott's ghost are two other types of Eryngium that grow well in clay.
Perennial Geranium
Also called cranesbill for the shape of its seedpods, perennial geranium makes a great groundcover on sites with clay soil. It grows in full sun to part shade and blooms profusely in spring. Some varieties continue to bloom throughout the summer. Many develop wonderful fall color to boot.
Name: Geranium selections
Zones: 3-9
False Sunflower
It's hard to beat false sunflower for garden performance. This tough perennial blooms all summer long and boasts impressive heat- and drought-tolerance. Most varieties, such as 'Summer Sun', shown here, grow 3-5 feet tall. 'Tuscan Sun' remains under 3 feet tall, perfect for small-space gardens.
Name: Heliopsis selections
Zones: 3-9
Heuchera
'Paris' coral bells produces a frothy sea of pink blooms floating above silvery green foliage, so even when this perennial flower is not in bloom, it looks great. Other varieties are grown strictly for their attractive foliage colors, with shades ranging from deep purple to bronze, peach, silver, and mixtures of the above.
Name: Heuchera selections
Zones: 3-9
Hosta
A favorite in the shade garden for its attractive foliage, many hostas also produce pretty spikes of white or lavender blooms. 'Patriot' hosta, pictured, has blue-green leaves dramatically edged in pure white.
Name: Hosta selections
Zones: 3-9
Blazing Star
Blazing star is a native prairie plant that has become a popular cut flower and a must-have perennial for butterfly gardens. It offers spikes of purple or white flowers over clumps of grassy foliage.
Name: Liatris selections
Zones: 3-9
Bee Balm
Bee balm is an old-fashioned favorite that produces flowers in shades of red to pink, lavender, and purple. It grows in heavy soil, attracts hummingbirds, and is deer- and rabbit-resistant.
Name: Monarda selections
Zones: 3-9
Sedum
'Autumn Joy' sedum is a drought-resistant perennial flower that grows well in most soil types, even dense clay. Plant it in full sun for best results. Its late-summer blooms attract butterflies.
Name: Sedum 'Autumn Joy'
Zones: 3-10
Yucca
Also called Adam's needle for its sharp, pointed leaves, yucca shines in the early summer garden when it sends up a towering candle of waxy white blooms. Perfectly at home in desert climates, Adam's needle yucca also grows well in clay soil in more humid regions.
Name: Yucca filamentosa
Zones: 4-11
